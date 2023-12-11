Developer lodges bid for flats and shop on ‘eyesore’ Dundee site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developer lodges bid for flats and shop on ‘eyesore’ Dundee site

The new development would be a mix of two and three-bedroom flats.

By James Simpson
An artist impression of a planned development of five flats and a commercial unit on Dundee's Perth Road, at the junction with Ryehill Lane.
Five flats and a commercial unit could be built on Dundee's Perth Road, at the junction with Ryehill Lane. Image: ARKTX Chartered Architects

A proposal to transform an “eyesore” site in Dundee’s West End has been submitted.

Five flats and a commercial unit could be built on Perth Road, near the DilSe restaurant.

The site, at the junction with Ryehill Lane, went up for auction last year and was described as an “irregular shaped site“.

Plans submitted by ARKTX Chartered Architects show how the new residential apartments could look if approved.

How the site could look at Perth Road, Dundee. Image: ARKTX Chartered Architects

The two and three-bedroom modern flats would also have external balconies.

‘Vacant site is dilapidated and an eyesore’

In its supporting statement, ARKTX Chartered Architects said the retail unit onsite would not be a hot food or takeaway unit.

General view of Dundee's Perth Road at Ryehill Lane.
The existing ‘dilapidated’ site at Perth Road, on the junction with Ryehill Lane. Image: Google Street View

It added: “There are very few development opportunities along this important stretch of Perth Road.

“The current vacant site is dilapidated and an eyesore.

“The development provides an opportunity for a valuable mixed-use contemporary intervention into the existing townscape.

“A new retail unit on the ground floor (specifically not hot food or takeaway) respects the existing dominant building form and provides the prospect for a new independent retail opportunity.”

Earlier this month, designs were revealed for a spectacular three-tier house in Dundee’s West End.

