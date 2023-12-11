Developer lodges bid for flats and shop on ‘eyesore’ Dundee site

A proposal to transform an “eyesore” site in Dundee’s West End has been submitted.

Five flats and a commercial unit could be built on Perth Road, near the DilSe restaurant.

The site, at the junction with Ryehill Lane, went up for auction last year and was described as an “irregular shaped site“.

Plans submitted by ARKTX Chartered Architects show how the new residential apartments could look if approved.

The two and three-bedroom modern flats would also have external balconies.

‘Vacant site is dilapidated and an eyesore’

In its supporting statement, ARKTX Chartered Architects said the retail unit onsite would not be a hot food or takeaway unit.

It added: “There are very few development opportunities along this important stretch of Perth Road.

“The current vacant site is dilapidated and an eyesore.

“The development provides an opportunity for a valuable mixed-use contemporary intervention into the existing townscape.

“A new retail unit on the ground floor (specifically not hot food or takeaway) respects the existing dominant building form and provides the prospect for a new independent retail opportunity.”

Earlier this month, designs were revealed for a spectacular three-tier house in Dundee’s West End.