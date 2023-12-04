Spectacular three-tier Dundee ‘Rock House’ set to be built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular three-tier Dundee ‘Rock House’ set to be built

The futuristic property is planned for land next to Harris Academy.

By James Simpson
The property described as the 'Rock House' in Dundee. Image: Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn
The property described as the 'Rock House' in Dundee. Image: Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn

Plans have been approved for a spectacular home built into a rock face in Dundee’s West End.

The three-tier home will be constructed in the grounds of The Den, an existing property next to Harris Academy on Perth Road.

The futuristic home, which will include its own lift, was designed by Jon Frullani Architect.

The base of the new property will be 11.5 metres below the existing house.

The house will cover an 11.5-metre drop. Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn

Posting on LinkedIn, Mr Frullani said: “Couldn’t get a better end to the week, full planning permission granted this afternoon for ‘Rock House’ by Dundee City Council.

“Fantastic work by (colleague) Rachael on this one!”

Several people responded praising its “stunning” and “beautiful” design.

The proposals were approved by planning officials at the local authority despite two objectors raising concerns over the impact on the conservation area and environment, drainage, flooding and restricted access due to its location.

Dundee ‘Rock House’ to feature three floors

Designs show the property’s main living and dining areas will be on the second floor, including a lounge, a bathroom, an office, a large kitchen/dining/living room and a spacious outdoor seating and dining area.

There will also be a utility room and a large, circular lift in the centre of the property.

The plans for the first floor show three bedrooms with en-suites and dressing rooms.

It is proposed the ground floor will feature a games/family room and storage space.

A design statement said the property will not compromise the look of the West End, despite being built in a conservation area.

It added: “The garden ground is heavily landscaped as is divided by an 11.5m level change with The Den being situated at the top of this and the proposed site making use of the useable garden ground at the bottom of this.

How the outdoor seating area could look. Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn
The state-of-the-art home has been approved by Dundee City Council. Image: Jon Frullani Architect/LinkedIn

“The proposed dwelling house has been designed to sympathetically blend with the context.

“The site provides a concealed location and the proposed materials blend with the landscape.

“The use of timber and privacy glass allows the dwelling house to reflect its surroundings.

“The proposed concrete/concrete effect cladding flows to mimic the landscape and the paths which wind down it.”

Conversation