Perth golf club to reveal revamped plans for 175 new homes

A Perth-based golf club is set to reveal revamped plans for 175 new homes.

Craigie Hill Golf Club wants to cut its 18-hole golf course to nine to make space for the scheme, which includes a community sport and leisure hub.

The new homes would be made up of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses – 43 of which will be affordable.

It comes after flooding concerns were raised over previous plans to build 200 new homes on the course.

The golf club, which is more than 100 years old, says it has taken on board feedback from previous public forums as it moves towards lodging an in-principle planning application with Perth and Kinross Council.

The proposals include a refurbishment of the clubhouse to create a business and sporting community hub for the local area.

People can view the plans, created with Kilmac, at two open days at the club.

Dave Mitchell, club captain and board member, said: “Since we first mapped out our vision to ensure golf continued at Craigie Hill for future generations to enjoy – as part of a broader leisure offering – we have taken account of public feedback and are working closely with our community partners and sporting stakeholders.

“The club is confident we have addressed the main issues which arose from the previous events.

“We remain committed to full transparency and engaging with the community and we are looking forward to welcoming good turnouts at both open days.”

The golf club says the plans will help safeguard its future and will meet demand for a nine-hole course in the Fair City.

Mr Mitchell hopes they will alleviate flooding concerns after consulting with residents and community groups.

He said: “This has led to an independent flood report, which in conjunction with further design offers welcome reassurance that any development on Craigie Hill will not risk any additional flooding in the area.

“All the information will be shared during the open days.

“Following feedback from meetings last year the club and Kilmac have also amended and reduced the housing element of the plan.”

The public meetings will take place at the club on August 15 (2-8pm) and August 18 (1-4pm).