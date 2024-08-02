Perth golf club to reveal revamped plans for 175 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth golf club to reveal revamped plans for 175 new homes

The revised proposals come after previous plans generated flooding concerns.

By Kieran Webster
Kilmac development director Derek Ross (left) and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell
Kilmac development director Derek Ross and Craigie Hill Golf Club captain Dave Mitchell. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

A Perth-based golf club is set to reveal revamped plans for 175 new homes.

Craigie Hill Golf Club wants to cut its 18-hole golf course to nine to make space for the scheme, which includes a community sport and leisure hub.

The new homes would be made up of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses – 43 of which will be affordable.

It comes after flooding concerns were raised over previous plans to build 200 new homes on the course.

The golf club, which is more than 100 years old, says it has taken on board feedback from previous public forums as it moves towards lodging an in-principle planning application with Perth and Kinross Council.

The proposals include a refurbishment of the clubhouse to create a business and sporting community hub for the local area.

The Craigie Hill clubhouse.
The Craigie Hill clubhouse. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

People can view the plans, created with Kilmac, at two open days at the club.

Dave Mitchell, club captain and board member, said: “Since we first mapped out our vision to ensure golf continued at Craigie Hill for future generations to enjoy – as part of a broader leisure offering – we have taken account of public feedback and are working closely with our community partners and sporting stakeholders.

“The club is confident we have addressed the main issues which arose from the previous events.

“We remain committed to full transparency and engaging with the community and we are looking forward to welcoming good turnouts at both open days.”

Housing reduced in fresh Craigie Hill Golf Club plans

The golf club says the plans will help safeguard its future and will meet demand for a nine-hole course in the Fair City.

Mr Mitchell hopes they will alleviate flooding concerns after consulting with residents and community groups.

He said: “This has led to an independent flood report, which in conjunction with further design offers welcome reassurance that any development on Craigie Hill will not risk any additional flooding in the area.

A sign for Craigie Hill Golf Club.
Craigie Hill Golf Club is to unveil revised housing plans. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

“All the information will be shared during the open days.

“Following feedback from meetings last year the club and Kilmac have also amended and reduced the housing element of the plan.”

The public meetings will take place at the club on August 15 (2-8pm) and August 18 (1-4pm).

