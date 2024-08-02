Dundee United 2024/25 Premiership preview: Transfers rated, star man and predicted finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2024/25 Premiership preview: Transfers rated, star man and predicted finish

Where will the Tangerines finish? And who will be the key men?

Dundee United's Tannadice home
Dundee United's Tannadice home. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are back in the Premiership following a solitary campaign in the second tier.

Excellent season ticket sales, brisk transfer business and Premier Sports Cup progression – with a little help from Buckie Thistle – have offered continued cause for cheer.

But the biggest test of this rebuilt United side comes on Sunday with the visit of fierce foes Dundee, fresh from securing top-six football last term. An onerous challenge.

Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates. Image: SNS

So, how well equipped are United for the league to start?

Who will be the key players?

And where should their aspirations lie?

Transfer business so far: B+

United have been busy in the transfer market.

Fifteen members of the Championship title-winning squad departed, including Scott McMann, Chris Mochrie, Archie Meekison and David Wotherspoon.

While several decisions – particularly the release of McMann – raised a few eyebrows, none of those players have landed new clubs in the Scottish Premiership except for Jack Walton, who rejoined the Tangerines on another loan deal.

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Kenya international Richard Odada is signing No.9. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

Walton was one of nine summer signings, along with fellow stopper Dave Richards, Will Ferry, Ryan Strain, Vicko Sevelj, Richard Odada, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande.

That is a laudable amount of business done with a whole month of the window remaining.

It is far too early to declare any of the arrivals successful or otherwise, but initial signs are that the electric Trapanovski, Babunski and tireless wing-back Will Ferry could prove to be particularly fine captures.

A serious hamstring injury to Strain is a hammer-blow and no-one at Tannadice is expecting the former St Mirren defender back until November at the earliest. That has prompted United to explore the transfer market for reinforcements in that area.

Courier Sport understands Goodwin would also like to add another centre-back (four senior centre-backs for three positions is very light) and another winger.

Dundee United forward Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sande impressed for the Tangerines. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Question marks also hang over the futures of Liam Grimshaw and Tony Watt, given a relative lack of action, albeit an opportunity that suits both men – personally and professionally – would need to arrive, with the duo contracted to United until 2025.

Key man: David Babunski

One can point to a swathe of pivotal positions.

Walton must embrace the step up to the Premiership between the sticks; Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher at the back; Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty; Trapanovski – Goodwin will be counting on all to be key parts of the overall unit.

David Babunski celebrates Dundee United's opener
Babunski celebrates United’s opener against Luton. Image: SNS

However, based on his first three games in a United jersey, Babunski may be the game-changer in the middle of the park.

The former Barcelona, Yokohama F Marinos and Debrecen schemer – capped 15 times for North Macedonia – has barely wasted a pass since joining the club, picks up intelligent positions in the final third and has scored three goals.

All the while, Babunski has shown sufficient leadership skills and professionalism to have been handed the captain’s armband for the recent 2-2 draw against Luton Town in the absence of Docherty, Watt and Sibbald.

If Goodwin can create the right balance around him, Babunski looks the real deal.

Predicted finish: 7th

With the caveat that predictions before a Premiership ball is kicked tend to be sheer folly, a campaign of consolidation would be fine for United – think Micky Mellon’s class of 2020/21 – and there is no reason that should not be achievable.

Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski slots home his second goal in Scottish football.
Kristijan Trapanovski slots home his second goal in Scottish football. Image: SNS

Ross County have lost 29 goals (Simon Murray, Yan Dhanda) from the side that finished in a relegation playoff position last term; St Johnstone have been in the bottom four for the past three seasons; Blair Spittal and Theo Bair scored 28 of Motherwell’s goals last season and have departed.

Dundee (H), County (A) and St Johnstone (H) is also a decent start to the Premiership season, on paper.

Should Goodwin’s men collect a good haul from those games, it can perhaps ignite greater ambitions – albeit Aberdeen and Hibs will be expected to improve, leaving finite room in that top six.

First and foremost, for a United side now living within its means and aiming to balance prudence with progress: stay in the Premiership. Ideally, with room to spare, and with a couple of passable cup runs to enliven the journey.

What the manager said

All smiles: Jim Goodwin is relishing the start of the season
Goodwin will take a step by step approach to the season. Image: SNS

“Dundee managed to secure top-six football last season and, of course, we would like to do something similar,” said Goodwin.

“But the main objective for us is to accumulative enough points to make sure we remain a Premiership team.

“Once we achieve that target that we set ourselves, then we can start looking at how close we are to top-six and see if we can push for that in the latter part of the season.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
5 huge Dundee United selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin on derby day
Simon Murray
Simon Murray: I was in Dundee end for 6-2 derby hammering - days later…
5
Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Kristijan Trapanovski hails 'perfect' teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against…
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
3
Jim Goodwin, pictured walking across the Tannadice pitch, has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande
Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will 'love' summer signing as Tannadice boss lays…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?

Conversation