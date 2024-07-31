Simon Murray: I was in the Dundee end at Tannadice for the 6-2 derby hammering – days later I signed for United

Simon Murray admits it was “surreal” when he signed for Dundee United – just days after roaring on city rivals Dundee in a derby at Tannadice.

The lifelong Dee took some stick from his pals after joining Jackie McNamara’s Terrors from League Two Arbroath in 2015.

However, Murray was determined to fulfil his dream of being a full-time footballer – even if it was for United.

Nine years on though, he is licking his lips in anticipation of playing in Sunday’s derby but this time for Dundee after signing a three-year deal at Dens last month.

Murray said: “I was working on building sites as a plumber and playing part-time when Dundee United came in for me.

“So even though I’d grown up a Dundee fan, it was a chance to live a dream so of course I was going to take it.

“Being a professional footballer was something I always wanted to do, so the opportunity came up.

“In terms of being a Dundee fan, I had to take a bit of stick from my pals about it but that was a small price to pay for getting that chance.

“United were top of the league when I signed there. Jackie phoned me up one day saying he wanted to sign me and it was so surreal.

“I’d been at the derby a few days before I signed, in the Dundee end, and it was the one where Arvid Schenk played in goal and they hammered us 6-2.

“I was there and shouting at the United players as a punter – then signed for them a few days later!”

Unbelievable

Murray added: “It was mental. I could write a book about my career to be honest because it’s not exactly been normal.

“From working as a plumber and playing in the Juniors, to Arbroath, United, then Hibs and even South Africa.

“Then coming back from my injury which sent me down the leagues for a while, to Ross County last season before coming home to Dundee now.

“It’s all been pretty surreal but it’s been unbelievable and some laugh along the way.

“I’m only 32 and feel I’ve got plenty left to give, so it’s far from over yet!”

Derby attraction

Murray admitted that one of the attractions of signing for Dundee was the chance to play in the derbies.

And he is determined that the Dark Blues will finally win one at Tannadice once more for the first time in 20 years on Sunday.

He said: “There’s a buzz about the place because of how much it means to the city and the fans.

“Dundee haven’t won there in a fair amount of time so we’re going there to change that.

“I played in the derby before for United. They’re great games to play in and that’s one of the draws about coming here.

“The whole city will be right up for it, it’s a great way to start the season and hopefully we can get off to a flyer.”