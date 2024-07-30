Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will ‘love’ summer signing as Tannadice boss lays down the law on work rate

Jim Goodwin has predicted that Dundee United supporters will grow to “love” new arrival Jort van der Sande.

The 28-year-old made his non-competitive debut for the Tangerines last Friday night, leading the line with aplomb against Luton Town as the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Only a wonderful low stop by Thomas Kaminski denied van der Sande his first goal in United colours, while he held the ball up well and brought others into the game.

By his own admission, the Bonaire international was yet to even learn all his teammates’ names before taking to the field at Tannadice – so, in the circumstances, it was a heartening bow from the ex-ADO den Haag man.

And Goodwin reckons there is even more to come.

“Jort was excellent on Friday,” said the United gaffer. “He plays that role well and we now have good options at the top end of the pitch.

“I think the fans will grow to love Jort because not only is he a threat around the box, but he’s a real team player.

“He is willing to put in a shift for the team at the top end of the pitch.

“To play this way and be the team we want to be, it takes courage and a lot of energy. And it takes everybody working hard for it to work.”

Goodwin: One lazy player will see our system fall apart

Indeed, Goodwin has emphasised that he expects his team to defend from the front, underlining that just one passenger sees “the whole thing falls apart”.

And he praised Louis Moult for continuing the high press and graft when he entered the fray against the Hatters.

It will be fascinating to see who gets the nod in attack on derby day.

“It only takes one individual to be lazy and the whole thing falls apart,” continued Goodwin.

“I thought Jort led the line well and then Moulty (Louis Moult) did it well when he came on for the last half-hour, as well.

“Those guys make life easier for the guys behind them because defending is being done at the top end of the pitch.

“I thought there were a lot of times during the Luton game where we forced them into turning over possession.

“That’s something we want to do.”

Tannadice youngsters gain praise

Meanwhile, Goodwin lapped up another heartening evening for some of the club’s brightest teenage talents.

“There were some good performances from the younger lads against Luton Town,” he added.

“I thought Sam Harding grew into the game. After a shaky first five minutes, the rest of his performance was excellent.

“Brandon Forbes, again, is an exciting prospect and Lewis O’Donnell looked comfortable and composed in the middle of the park.”