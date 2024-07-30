Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will ‘love’ summer signing as Tannadice boss lays down the law on work rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will ‘love’ summer signing as Tannadice boss lays down the law on work rate

Goodwin had particular praise for a debutant against Luton Town.

Jim Goodwin, pictured walking across the Tannadice pitch, has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande
Goodwin has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has predicted that Dundee United supporters will grow to “love” new arrival Jort van der Sande.

The 28-year-old made his non-competitive debut for the Tangerines last Friday night, leading the line with aplomb against Luton Town as the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Only a wonderful low stop by Thomas Kaminski denied van der Sande his first goal in United colours, while he held the ball up well and brought others into the game.

By his own admission, the Bonaire international was yet to even learn all his teammates’ names before taking to the field at Tannadice – so, in the circumstances, it was a heartening bow from the ex-ADO den Haag man.

And Goodwin reckons there is even more to come.

Jort van der Sande in Dundee United colours
Jort van der Sande in United colours.

“Jort was excellent on Friday,” said the United gaffer. “He plays that role well and we now have good options at the top end of the pitch.

“I think the fans will grow to love Jort because not only is he a threat around the box, but he’s a real team player.

“He is willing to put in a shift for the team at the top end of the pitch.

“To play this way and be the team we want to be, it takes courage and a lot of energy. And it takes everybody working hard for it to work.”

Goodwin: One lazy player will see our system fall apart

Indeed, Goodwin has emphasised that he expects his team to defend from the front, underlining that just one passenger sees “the whole thing falls apart”.

And he praised Louis Moult for continuing the high press and graft when he entered the fray against the Hatters.

It will be fascinating to see who gets the nod in attack on derby day.

Dundee United's Louis Moult slams home an unerring penalty against Luton
Moult slammed home an unerring penalty against Luton.

“It only takes one individual to be lazy and the whole thing falls apart,” continued Goodwin.

“I thought Jort led the line well and then Moulty (Louis Moult) did it well when he came on for the last half-hour, as well.

“Those guys make life easier for the guys behind them because defending is being done at the top end of the pitch.

“I thought there were a lot of times during the Luton game where we forced them into turning over possession.

“That’s something we want to do.”

Tannadice youngsters gain praise

Meanwhile, Goodwin lapped up another heartening evening for some of the club’s brightest teenage talents.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding can be satisfied with a fine showing against excellent opposition.

“There were some good performances from the younger lads against Luton Town,” he added.

“I thought Sam Harding grew into the game. After a shaky first five minutes, the rest of his performance was excellent.

Brandon Forbes, again, is an exciting prospect and Lewis O’Donnell looked comfortable and composed in the middle of the park.”

Conversation