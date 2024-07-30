Fife thief ran off with handbag belonging to ‘poor old woman’ who collapsed outside Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife thief ran off with handbag belonging to ‘poor old woman’ who collapsed outside Co-op

Darren Johnstone made off with the unconscious woman's bag, which contained a phone, bank cards and £500 in cash.

By Ross Gardiner
Lauder Road Co-op, Kirkcaldy
The theft happened outside the Lauder Road Co-op. Image: Google.

A callous Fife thief took advantage after a “poor old woman” fell unconscious outside a shop by running off with her handbag.

Darren Johnstone found the vulnerable pensioner on the ground outside the Co-op on Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

While a friend tried to help her, Johnstone made off with her bag, which contained a phone, bank cards and £500 in cash.

Johnstone, currently an inmate at Perth Prison, appeared by video link to admit the July 12 theft, having already pled guilty to a string of subsequent offences.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At 7.15pm on July 12, the complainer attended the Co-op to purchase cigarettes.

“On reaching the locus, she fell unconscious and was lying, cold, at the front door.”

Johnstone and his friend Paul Brennan were walking past and Mr Brennan attempted to help.

Mr Brown continued: “The accused has moved towards the bag and picked it up.”

After he ran off, CCTV was examined by police.

Further crimes

As well as the theft, Johnstone pled guilty to breaching bail by being with Mr Brennan on Lauder Road and again hours later at Smeaton Gardens in Kirkcaldy.

He pled guilty to throwing bricks at a window there following an argument with Mr Brennan.

Police traced him passed out near Victoria Hospital in possession of the pensioner’s bank card and bus pass.

When he woke in a hospital bed after midnight, he assaulted PC Chris Archer, striking him on the body with his head.

During his offending, Johnstone was subject to bail orders from Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Sheriff Courts.

‘Tragic’ grandfather

Solicitor Calum Harris said his client, who began using crack cocaine a year ago, acted in desperation after failing to adjust to life outside prison.

He said: “He was released from his last sentence on June 28.

“The police found him very close to the hospital where the accused says he was on his way to to be treated for injuries.

“Mr Johnstone’s memory is that he blacks out at some point in that journey.

“He remembers waking up with police officers at his bed.

“It’s really a pretty tragic tale for him.

“Recreationally, he has used drugs since a very young age.”

Mr Harris explained 34-year-old Johnstone, of King Street in Cowdenbeath, is about to become a grandfather.

No confidence

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane rejected Johnstone’s plea for bail, pointing out how quickly he offended after last being released.

“Within two weeks, he’s taking money from a poor old woman who’s lying unconscious on the floor,” she said.

“Hours later, he’s intoxicated. I have no doubt where the £500 cash has gone.

“He’s not making very good choices. I’m refusing bail.

“I have no confidence that if I let you out of here today, you’ll comply with an order I put in place.

“You have a record for violence, theft and breaching court orders.”

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentencing until August 7 in Dunfermline where Johnstone has other matters calling.

