Fife thief ran off with handbag belonging to ‘poor old woman’ who collapsed outside Co-op

A callous Fife thief took advantage after a “poor old woman” fell unconscious outside a shop by running off with her handbag.

Darren Johnstone found the vulnerable pensioner on the ground outside the Co-op on Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

While a friend tried to help her, Johnstone made off with her bag, which contained a phone, bank cards and £500 in cash.

Johnstone, currently an inmate at Perth Prison, appeared by video link to admit the July 12 theft, having already pled guilty to a string of subsequent offences.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “At 7.15pm on July 12, the complainer attended the Co-op to purchase cigarettes.

“On reaching the locus, she fell unconscious and was lying, cold, at the front door.”

Johnstone and his friend Paul Brennan were walking past and Mr Brennan attempted to help.

Mr Brown continued: “The accused has moved towards the bag and picked it up.”

After he ran off, CCTV was examined by police.

Further crimes

As well as the theft, Johnstone pled guilty to breaching bail by being with Mr Brennan on Lauder Road and again hours later at Smeaton Gardens in Kirkcaldy.

He pled guilty to throwing bricks at a window there following an argument with Mr Brennan.

Police traced him passed out near Victoria Hospital in possession of the pensioner’s bank card and bus pass.

When he woke in a hospital bed after midnight, he assaulted PC Chris Archer, striking him on the body with his head.

During his offending, Johnstone was subject to bail orders from Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Sheriff Courts.

‘Tragic’ grandfather

Solicitor Calum Harris said his client, who began using crack cocaine a year ago, acted in desperation after failing to adjust to life outside prison.

He said: “He was released from his last sentence on June 28.

“The police found him very close to the hospital where the accused says he was on his way to to be treated for injuries.

“Mr Johnstone’s memory is that he blacks out at some point in that journey.

“He remembers waking up with police officers at his bed.

“It’s really a pretty tragic tale for him.

“Recreationally, he has used drugs since a very young age.”

Mr Harris explained 34-year-old Johnstone, of King Street in Cowdenbeath, is about to become a grandfather.

No confidence

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane rejected Johnstone’s plea for bail, pointing out how quickly he offended after last being released.

“Within two weeks, he’s taking money from a poor old woman who’s lying unconscious on the floor,” she said.

“Hours later, he’s intoxicated. I have no doubt where the £500 cash has gone.

“He’s not making very good choices. I’m refusing bail.

“I have no confidence that if I let you out of here today, you’ll comply with an order I put in place.

“You have a record for violence, theft and breaching court orders.”

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentencing until August 7 in Dunfermline where Johnstone has other matters calling.

