5 huge Dundee United selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin on derby day

For Dundee United fans, Sunday’s derby clash with the Dee represents a leap into the unknown.

The Tangerines have made nine new signings during a summer of upheaval.

Eight of those arrivals have never played a game in the Scottish top-flight.

Boss Jim Goodwin is also deploying a revamped 3-4-3 shape which, although allowing moments of attacking inspiration, hasn’t always been defensively secure. A work in progress.

The Premier Sports Cup campaign has offered clues as to the Tangerines’ best team and who may thrive over the course of the season.

However, Sunday is the acid test and there are still plenty of places up for grabs, as Courier Sport finds.

Right-sided centre-back

A huge call for Goodwin.

Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher would obvious picks at left-sided centre-back and centre-back, respectively. But who plays right-sided centre-back?

Vicko Sevelj was recruited with this role in mind – technically adept; good recovery pace; able to step out and start attacks.

However, he is 5ft 11ins and, while his first ever competitive game in Scottish football should not be used as a persistent stick with which to beat the Croatian, was easily out-jumped by Ross MacIver in United’s 2-0 defeat against Falkirk.

Since then, his only other outing in the position was in helping the Tangerines keep a clean sheet against Stenhousemuir. One can easily imagine Curtis Main licking his lips as he considers targeting Sevelj.

Does Goodwin reckon he would cope? The team would certainly have more balance if Sevelj plays there.

Given Sam Cleall-Harding played the full 90 minutes for the B team in Buckie in midweek, the alternative would appear to be shifting Graham to the right side of the back-three and playing Kevin Holt at left-sided centre-back.

It would afford the defence far more physicality but doesn’t suit Graham and robs the backline of pace.

Right wing-back

The need to make the right call at right centre-back is only exacerbated by the fact right wing-back is also a position of concern following the serious hamstring injury to Ryan Strain.

Sevelj occupied this position against Ayr United and Buckie Thistle and, while he did nothing egregiously wrong, he doesn’t look comfortable despite having previously operated as a right-back.

He doesn’t offer the natural width and attacking instincts you would want while in possession.

However, his experience and defensive nous could be valuable when the Dee are on the attack.

As outlined above, putting Sevelj at right wing-back also results in an unbalanced back-three.

Miller Thomson provides an intriguing alternative.

He is attacking, fearless and possesses a wicked delivery. Goodwin is yet to select him in that role in a competitive game this term, but the youngster did himself no harm with a bright showing against a strong Luton Town side.

Thomson stood up to the physical, defensive challenge of that encounter – albeit a friendly – which could assuage Goodwin’s fear regarding that side of his game.

Central midfield

The smart money would be on partnership of Craig Sibbald and David Babunski, with the onus on Goodwin and his players to ensure they are not swamped by their Dark Blue counter-parts.

Sibbald was rested against Luton, having run himself into the ground in the Premier Sports Cup in a bid to plug gaps in an evolving tactical set-up. Few players were more exposed as this United side built its fitness and understanding.

Babunski, meanwhile, has been a revelation. The ex-Barcelona youngster oozes class, has an eye for goal (three in three, so far) and is a decent tackler, albeit his game isn’t about covering ground.

Captain Ross Docherty has declared himself ready to play a part in the derby and, although his return would be a massive boost for the Tangerines, is there any way he could be sufficiently sharp after several weeks out with a calf strain?

Goodwin could also field the physically imposing Richard Odada, albeit the Kenya international was some way away from full fitness against Luton, largely owed to having no pre-season.

Right wing

A theme is developing; the right side of United’s team is tough to call.

It would be fair to say neither Kai Fotheringham nor Glenn Middleton have fully grabbed the jersey in the opening weeks of the season.

The duo started two games apiece during the Premier Sports Cup stage, but the burgeoning rapport between Will Ferry and Kristijan Trapanovski on the other side proved far more effective.

Middleton systematically suits the shape, being right-footed. He can naturally drift inside and create an overlap lane for the right wing-back. His work rate is never in question but, as yet, the final ball has been absent.

Fotheringham has plenty of credit in the bank in the form of 15 goals and seven assists last term but is being asked to play in a different way. It hasn’t quite clicked.

Nevertheless, if given half a chance, you’d back the Scotland U/21 international to find the net on Sunday. He is a superb, instinctive finisher.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines would like to add another winger to their ranks in this transfer window.

Centre-forward

Who leads the line for the Tangerines?

Jort van der Sande hit the ground running against Luton, adeptly holding the ball up, bringing others into the game and running himself into the ground.

He also displayed sharpness around the box, forcing a splendid low save from Thomas Kaminski in the first half. Having been part of ADO den Haag’s pre-season, he is – unlike Odada – reporting for duty with good base fitness and ready to go.

Van der Sande looked comfortable dropping into midfield, aiding the United engine room and creating space for Trapanovski and Kai Fotheringham to exploit, which is crucial to this system.

Nevertheless, it would be foolish to discount Louis Moult, a player who revels in being overlooked and proving people wrong. He boasts the right mentality, experience and provably has Premiership goals in his boots.

Goodwin pointedly praised the former Motherwell man following his clinical penalty against the Hatters, while he has started every competitive game this term, scoring against Stenhousemuir.

Don’t be too quick to write him out of your predicted starting XIs.