5 huge Dundee United selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin on derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 huge Dundee United selection dilemmas for Jim Goodwin on derby day

Goodwin has plenty of big decisions to make for the visit of the Dee.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has food for thought prior to Sunday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

For Dundee United fans, Sunday’s derby clash with the Dee represents a leap into the unknown.

The Tangerines have made nine new signings during a summer of upheaval.

Eight of those arrivals have never played a game in the Scottish top-flight.

Boss Jim Goodwin is also deploying a revamped 3-4-3 shape which, although allowing moments of attacking inspiration, hasn’t always been defensively secure. A work in progress.

The Premier Sports Cup campaign has offered clues as to the Tangerines’ best team and who may thrive over the course of the season.

Kristijan Trapanovski in action for Dundee United
Trapanovski’s place is assured following a fine start to life at United. Image: SNS

However, Sunday is the acid test and there are still plenty of places up for grabs, as Courier Sport finds.

Right-sided centre-back

A huge call for Goodwin.

Ross Graham and Declan Gallagher would obvious picks at left-sided centre-back and centre-back, respectively. But who plays right-sided centre-back?

Vicko Sevelj was recruited with this role in mind – technically adept; good recovery pace; able to step out and start attacks.

However, he is 5ft 11ins and, while his first ever competitive game in Scottish football should not be used as a persistent stick with which to beat the Croatian, was easily out-jumped by Ross MacIver in United’s 2-0 defeat against Falkirk.

Ross MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0
MacIver leaps high to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

Since then, his only other outing in the position was in helping the Tangerines keep a clean sheet against Stenhousemuir. One can easily imagine Curtis Main licking his lips as he considers targeting Sevelj.

Does Goodwin reckon he would cope? The team would certainly have more balance if Sevelj plays there.

Given Sam Cleall-Harding played the full 90 minutes for the B team in Buckie in midweek, the alternative would appear to be shifting Graham to the right side of the back-three and playing Kevin Holt at left-sided centre-back.

It would afford the defence far more physicality but doesn’t suit Graham and robs the backline of pace.

Right wing-back

The need to make the right call at right centre-back is only exacerbated by the fact right wing-back is also a position of concern following the serious hamstring injury to Ryan Strain.

Ryan Strain of Dundee United in pain
Strain’s injury has left United with a big call to make. Image: SNS

Sevelj occupied this position against Ayr United and Buckie Thistle and, while he did nothing egregiously wrong, he doesn’t look comfortable despite having previously operated as a right-back.

He doesn’t offer the natural width and attacking instincts you would want while in possession.

However, his experience and defensive nous could be valuable when the Dee are on the attack.

As outlined above, putting Sevelj at right wing-back also results in an unbalanced back-three.

Miller Thomson provides an intriguing alternative.

Miller Thomson, pictured, has cemented the right-back berth.
Miller Thomson was a breakthrough star for United last term. Image: SNS

He is attacking, fearless and possesses a wicked delivery. Goodwin is yet to select him in that role in a competitive game this term, but the youngster did himself no harm with a bright showing against a strong Luton Town side.

Thomson stood up to the physical, defensive challenge of that encounter – albeit a friendly – which could assuage Goodwin’s fear regarding that side of his game.

Central midfield

The smart money would be on partnership of Craig Sibbald and David Babunski, with the onus on Goodwin and his players to ensure they are not swamped by their Dark Blue counter-parts.

Sibbald was rested against Luton, having run himself into the ground in the Premier Sports Cup in a bid to plug gaps in an evolving tactical set-up. Few players were more exposed as this United side built its fitness and understanding.

Babunski, meanwhile, has been a revelation. The ex-Barcelona youngster oozes class, has an eye for goal (three in three, so far) and is a decent tackler, albeit his game isn’t about covering ground.

David Babunski celebrates Dundee United's opener
Babunski celebrates United’s opener against Luton. Image: SNS

Captain Ross Docherty has declared himself ready to play a part in the derby and, although his return would be a massive boost for the Tangerines, is there any way he could be sufficiently sharp after several weeks out with a calf strain?

Goodwin could also field the physically imposing Richard Odada, albeit the Kenya international was some way away from full fitness against Luton, largely owed to having no pre-season.

Right wing

A theme is developing; the right side of United’s team is tough to call.

It would be fair to say neither Kai Fotheringham nor Glenn Middleton have fully grabbed the jersey in the opening weeks of the season.

The duo started two games apiece during the Premier Sports Cup stage, but the burgeoning rapport between Will Ferry and Kristijan Trapanovski on the other side proved far more effective.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his goal for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham opened the scoring in United’s first pre-season game at Brechin. Image: SNS

Middleton systematically suits the shape, being right-footed. He can naturally drift inside and create an overlap lane for the right wing-back. His work rate is never in question but, as yet, the final ball has been absent.

Fotheringham has plenty of credit in the bank in the form of 15 goals and seven assists last term but is being asked to play in a different way. It hasn’t quite clicked.

Nevertheless, if given half a chance, you’d back the Scotland U/21 international to find the net on Sunday. He is a superb, instinctive finisher.

Courier Sport understands the Tangerines would like to add another winger to their ranks in this transfer window.

Centre-forward

Who leads the line for the Tangerines?

Van der Sande was unlucky not to find the net against the Hatters, denied by Thomas Kaminski
Van der Sande was unlucky not to find the net against the Hatters, denied by Thomas Kaminski. Image: Shutterstock.

Jort van der Sande hit the ground running against Luton, adeptly holding the ball up, bringing others into the game and running himself into the ground.

He also displayed sharpness around the box, forcing a splendid low save from Thomas Kaminski in the first half. Having been part of ADO den Haag’s pre-season, he is – unlike Odada – reporting for duty with good base fitness and ready to go.

Van der Sande looked comfortable dropping into midfield, aiding the United engine room and creating space for Trapanovski and Kai Fotheringham to exploit, which is crucial to this system.

Nevertheless, it would be foolish to discount Louis Moult, a player who revels in being overlooked and proving people wrong. He boasts the right mentality, experience and provably has Premiership goals in his boots.

Dundee United's Louis Moult slammed home an unerring penalty against Luton
Moult slammed home an unerring penalty against Luton. Image: SNS

Goodwin pointedly praised the former Motherwell man following his clinical penalty against the Hatters, while he has started every competitive game this term, scoring against Stenhousemuir.

Don’t be too quick to write him out of your predicted starting XIs.

More from Dundee United

Simon Murray
Simon Murray: I was in Dundee end for 6-2 derby hammering - days later…
5
Dundee United's Paul Sturrock hares onto the ball.
3 times Dundee derby has kicked off league season – and who emerged victorious?
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust…
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski wheels away after finding the net against Buckie Thistle
Kristijan Trapanovski hails 'perfect' teammate and recalls derby heroics he wants to relive against…
Dundee fans at Tannadice in 2022. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee derby SOLD OUT as final remaining tickets snapped up in just over 1…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: Full details as rules return for second season
3
Jim Goodwin, pictured walking across the Tannadice pitch, has been heartened by the ability and mentality of Jort van der Sande
Jim Goodwin predicts Dundee United fans will 'love' summer signing as Tannadice boss lays…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?
Ross Docherty's time at United has been hampered by fitness set-backs
Ross Docherty sets derby target as Dundee United skipper reveals major off-the-field switch

Conversation