Glenrothes bus shelter destroyed in early morning fire

A bus shelter has been destroyed in an early morning fire in Glenrothes.

A dramatic picture shows the moment the shelter on Queensway went up in flames at around 1am on Thursday.

It came after a bin had caught fire nearby.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to a bin on fire on The Queensway in Glenrothes at 12.55am on Thursday.

“The fire spread to a nearby bus shelter and bushes.

“We sent one appliance from Glenrothes and firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

It comes after a man, 31, was charged in connection with a series of other fires in Glenrothes in recent weeks.