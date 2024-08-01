Glenrothes bus shelter destroyed in early morning fire A dramatic picture shows the shelter engulfed with flames. By Lindsey Hamilton August 1 2024, 1:37pm August 1 2024, 1:37pm Share Glenrothes bus shelter destroyed in early morning fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5049569/glenrothes-bus-shelter-fire/ Copy Link 1 comment The fire on the Queensway. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A bus shelter has been destroyed in an early morning fire in Glenrothes. A dramatic picture shows the moment the shelter on Queensway went up in flames at around 1am on Thursday. It came after a bin had caught fire nearby. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call to a bin on fire on The Queensway in Glenrothes at 12.55am on Thursday. “The fire spread to a nearby bus shelter and bushes. “We sent one appliance from Glenrothes and firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. It comes after a man, 31, was charged in connection with a series of other fires in Glenrothes in recent weeks.
