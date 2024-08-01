Developers take bid for new Glenrothes crematorium to Scottish Government

Plans for a crematorium in Glenrothes now lie in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Developers have appealed Fife Council’s decision to refuse permission for the bid due to its unacceptable location.

More than 100 people objected to the application for the Southfield Industrial Estate site over fears pollutants from burning would affect their health.

The proposal included a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

And a memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and new vehicular access were also mooted.

The applicants said it would be a “nice quiet neighbour” and address long waits for funerals.

But members of the west and central planning committee dismissed the plan in May, ruling the land was zoned for employment use.

Glenrothes crematorium ‘will meet need’

However, applicants Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals argue it does fit with the industrial estate’s character.

Appeal papers, lodged this week, say it could create 120 jobs, including 80 apprentices, thus satisfying the land’s employment use condition.

And the crematorium itself would support another 10 to 15 jobs, they add.

“Council policy promotes reuse of brownfield and derelict land,” they say.

“The site has been vacant for years with no previous development interest.

“The proposed crematorium will meet identified need, providing much-needed future capacity.”

Respect and Dignity also point out other employment uses near the site include a pet daycare facility and a garden nursery.

Already three crematoriums in Fife

Addressing residents’ health concerns, the applicants add: “Crematoriums are strictly regulated and operate elsewhere in Scotland, including Dunfermline and Perth, without issue in existing neighbourhoods.”

Fife Council officers argued a crematorium in an industrial estate could risk the viability of existing businesses.

Meanwhile, bereavement services questioned the need for a fourth crematorium in Fife.

Council-run facilities already operate in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

And the region’s first privately-owned crematorium opened at Brewstermills, near St Andrews, in 2022.

A Scottish Government reporter will rule on the Glenrothes crematorium appeal in due course.