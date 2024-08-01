Developers take bid for new Glenrothes crematorium to Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers take bid for new Glenrothes crematorium to Scottish Government

A planning application was turned down by Fife councillors in May.

By Claire Warrender
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc

Plans for a crematorium in Glenrothes now lie in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Developers have appealed Fife Council’s decision to refuse permission for the bid due to its unacceptable location.

More than 100 people objected to the application for the Southfield Industrial Estate site over fears pollutants from burning would affect their health.

Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved of appeal
The Glenrothes crematorium plan has gone to appeal. Image: Dignity Plc

The proposal included a timber and manufacturing facility alongside a construction skills academy.

And a memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and new vehicular access were also mooted.

The applicants said it would be a “nice quiet neighbour” and address long waits for funerals.

But members of the west and central planning committee dismissed the plan in May, ruling the land was zoned for employment use.

Glenrothes crematorium ‘will meet need’

However, applicants Respect Developments (Scotland) Ltd and Dignity Funerals argue it does fit with the industrial estate’s character.

Appeal papers, lodged this week, say it could create 120 jobs, including 80 apprentices, thus satisfying the land’s employment use condition.

How the Southfield Industrial Estate site looks just now. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And the crematorium itself would support another 10 to 15 jobs, they add.

“Council policy promotes reuse of brownfield and derelict land,” they say.

“The site has been vacant for years with no previous development interest.

“The proposed crematorium will meet identified need, providing much-needed future capacity.”

Respect and Dignity also point out other employment uses near the site include a pet daycare facility and a garden nursery.

Already three crematoriums in Fife

Addressing residents’ health concerns, the applicants add: “Crematoriums are strictly regulated and operate elsewhere in Scotland, including Dunfermline and Perth, without issue in existing neighbourhoods.”

Fife Council officers argued a crematorium in an industrial estate could risk the viability of existing businesses.

Meanwhile, bereavement services questioned the need for a fourth crematorium in Fife.

Council-run facilities already operate in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline.

And the region’s first privately-owned crematorium opened at Brewstermills, near St Andrews, in 2022.

A Scottish Government reporter will rule on the Glenrothes crematorium appeal in due course.

Conversation