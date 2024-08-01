Man, 31, charged after several cars set on fire in Glenrothes

A 31-year-old man has been charged after several cars were set on fire in Glenrothes.

Police received reports of cars on fire on Fernie Court on June 29, Melville Close on July 13 and July 19 and Strathallan Close on July 28.

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston of Police Scotland said: “We understand the significant impact these incidents have had on the victims and appreciate the assistance provided by the local community during our investigations.

“If you have any concerns or information about these types of incidents, please contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”