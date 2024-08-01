Emergency loan provides lifeline for 200 jobs at Fife shipyard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Emergency loan provides lifeline for 200 jobs at Fife shipyard

The business is now considering its “strategic options” after securing funds to stave off collapse.

By Rob McLaren
The Harland & Wolff yard in Methill, Fife.
The Harland & Wolff yard in Methill, Fife. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Fabrication company Harland & Wolff – which operates the former BiFab yard in Methil, Fife – has secured an emergency loan as it faced collapse.

The Titanic shipbuilder employs around 200 workers in Fife and also operates the former BiFab yard on the Isle of Lewis.

Last month an application by the company for a £200 million government loan guarantee was knocked back.

The newly elected Labour government said this was due to “a very substantial risk that taxpayer money would be lost”.

The decision put the company at risk of collapse and being broken up.

However, a financial lifeline has been secured. The business has extended a loan facility with existing lenders by £19.5m to £109.3m.

It said this “improves and stabilises the liquidity position of the company and its subsidiaries”.

Pledge to focus on ‘core’ business

The crisis-hit business has terminated the employment of its chief executive John Wood. It has also formally engaged Rothschild & Co as financial adviser to assess “strategic options for the group”.

It is also withdrawing all passenger services between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly with immediate effect.

The Harland and Wolff yard in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The firm said: “The company remains focussed on growing the business in its four key delivery centres (Belfast, Appledore, Methil and Arnish).”

Chairman Malcolm Groat added: “We are grateful to our lenders in continuing their funding commitment to support Harland & Wolff Group’s ongoing stabilisation and long-term strategy objectives.”

Harland & Wolff in Fife

Harland & Wolff saved Methil’s BiFab yard from administration when it bought it out in 2021.

It promised to bring up to 1,000 jobs but laid off dozens of workers last year.

That followed the termination of a contract to build eight wind turbine jackets due to escalating costs.

The yard produced its first sea vessel since 1856 a year ago as part of a £18.1m deal to produce 23 barges.

Earlier this year, it revealed new plans to invest £270m in its two Scottish shipyards. It said this would create 400 new jobs in Fife.

But the company was plunged into crisis in May as it emerged then chancellor Jeremy Hunt planned to block a £200m loan guarantee from Westminster-backed UK Export Finance (UKEF).

Matt Roberts, national officer for GMB Union, said: “GMB is pleased Harland and Wolff’s financing has been confirmed and received.

“Now the company can focus on its core business and what we know GMB members can deliver.”

