See inside former Parky’s Dundee city centre store as scaffolding set to come down after SIX years

Scaffolding around the former Parky’s store in Dundee city centre is set to come down after six years as the unit hits the market.

The Seagate premises has lain vacant for over a decade and has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years.

Scaffolding was erected at the front of the building for safety reasons, with falling debris believed to be among the issues reported.

However, it’s now understood the current owners of the building have been ordered to take steps to remove the scaffolding within the next two months.

This is due to the length of time it’s been up.

Seagate property listed for auction

It comes after the unit was listed on the market by Glasgow-based Prime Property Auctions.

The removal of the scaffolding is not thought be related to the sale of the property.

In an online advert, it’s described as a “massive development opportunity” on a “busy main street” of Dundee.

Nine residential apartments have already been created above the retail unit at the building.

The advert added the unit would “sure to appeal to investors/builders looking for a massive development opportunity that will produce a lucrative income vehicle once renovated”.

However, it’s advised renovations must done to bring the premises back to standard.

A guide price of £50,000 is listed on the advert.

In 2012, the Dundee Academy of Beauty lodged plans to covert the Seagate unit into a salon – which would include hairdressing, retail and training academy services.

The planning application also detailed proposals to create Turkish baths at the premises.

But despite the plans receiving planning approval from the council, they failed to materialise.

Information available on Companies House shows Dundee Academy of Beauty Ltd was dissolved in 2015.

A further housing development has also been created on the former site of the McLeish Fresh Food factory, opposite the Parky’s store.

The Courier was given an exclusive first look at the apartment complex last week.