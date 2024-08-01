See inside former Parky’s Dundee city centre store as scaffolding set to come down after SIX years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

See inside former Parky’s Dundee city centre store as scaffolding set to come down after SIX years

The Seagate premises has fallen in to a state of disrepair in recent years.

By Laura Devlin
The former Parky's store in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
The former Parky's store in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Scaffolding around the former Parky’s store in Dundee city centre is set to come down after six years as the unit hits the market.

The Seagate premises has lain vacant for over a decade and has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years.

Scaffolding was erected at the front of the building for safety reasons, with falling debris believed to be among the issues reported.

However, it’s now understood the current owners of the building have been ordered to take steps to remove the scaffolding within the next two months.

This is due to the length of time it’s been up.

Seagate property listed for auction

It comes after the unit was listed on the market by Glasgow-based Prime Property Auctions.

The removal of the scaffolding is not thought be related to the sale of the property.

Inside the former Parky’s store in Dundee city centre. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

In an online advert, it’s described as a “massive development opportunity” on a “busy main street” of Dundee.

Nine residential apartments have already been created above the retail unit at the building.

The advert added the unit would “sure to appeal to investors/builders looking for a massive development opportunity that will produce a lucrative income vehicle once renovated”.

However, it’s advised renovations must done to bring the premises back to standard.

A guide price of £50,000 is listed on the advert.

The guide price for the premises  is listed at £50,000. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

In 2012, the Dundee Academy of Beauty lodged plans to covert the Seagate unit into a salon – which would include hairdressing, retail and training academy services.

The planning application also detailed proposals to create Turkish baths at the premises.

But despite the plans receiving planning approval from the council, they failed to materialise.

The unit has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

Information available on Companies House shows Dundee Academy of Beauty Ltd was dissolved in 2015.

A further housing development has also been created on the former site of the McLeish Fresh Food factory, opposite the Parky’s store.

The Courier was given an exclusive first look at the apartment complex last week.

Conversation