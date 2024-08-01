Sheriff sends Stirling sex attacker to high court for sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheriff sends Stirling sex attacker to high court for sentencing

The sheriff said the high court's greater sentencing powers were more appropriate for Toby McGeouch.

By Ciaran Shanks
Stirling Sheriff Court
McGeouch appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court but was sent to the high court.

A predator who sexually attacked a woman in Stirling with the intent of raping her will now be sentenced at the High Court.

A sheriff ruled he did not have enough power at his disposal to adequately sentence Toby McGeouch.

The 25-year-old previously pled guilty to two charges at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A judge at the High Court will now have the power to consider imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) on McGeouch.

McGeouch admitted repeatedly following a woman on Spittal Street on March 31 2023 before sexually assaulting her.

The creep placed his hand on her buttocks, tried to kiss her and followed her into a secure entry close.

He tried to grab her wrists, before engaging in a scuffle.

McGeouch pulled down the woman’s tights and shouted at her.

The previous offender admitted his actions were with the intent of raping the woman.

McGeouch, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss, also admitted repeatedly punching a second woman on the head and knocking her down to her injury on the same date on Kingstables Lane.

Plea for clemency

Defence solicitor Virgil Crawford said his client initially believed he may be suitable for a community-based disposal.

However, Mr Crawford said that was “unrealistic” and conceded a “lengthy” custodial sentence would be imposed.

He told Sheriff Keith O’Mahony: “At the time of the plea being tendered there was a suggestion of the case being remitted to the high court for disposal.

“I would ask your Lordship to consider that is not necessary at this stage.

“A lengthy custodial sentence with an extension would serve as punishment, a deterrent to others and provide Mr McGeouch with a large period of supervision upon his release from custody.”

Mr Crawford added: “The (social work) report itself is unremarkable.

“It doesn’t say anything of any great significance about the offences themselves.

“He has a poor recollection of them – he pled guilty having been advised of the evidence available in the case.”

Sheriff’s decision

Sheriff O’Mahony said: “I have considered the facts as described, the mitigation and the terms of the criminal justice social work report.

“I am satisfied that this matter should be remitted to the high court for sentence.

“I am not satisfied I have sufficient sentencing powers to properly mark this case.”

The date for McGeouch’s sentencing in a high court is yet to be confirmed.

