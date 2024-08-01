Legendary Tay pearl for sale as Perth jeweller Cairncross collection goes under hammer

Perthshire’s famous Abernethy Pearl is expected to fetch up to £60,000 when it goes under the hammer later this month.

The Scottish freshwater pearl – the largest caught in living memory – is the standout item in the upcoming Cairncross Collection auction.

But a host of other sparklers from Cairncross of Perth will be up for grabs at Edinburgh auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull.

The renowned Perth jewellery shop closed its doors in 2023.

The Abernethy Pearl was discovered almost 60 years ago, and is affectionately known as “Little Willie”.

It is named after its finder, Bill Abernethy, who was the last pearl fisherman in Scotland before the practice was banned in 1998.

It weighs 43.6 grains, and is remarkable in both its size and quality.

Bill, who died in 2021 aged 96, never disclosed exactly where he struck lucky.

But it’s said he wrapped it in a dock leaf to keep it safe before taking it to Cairncross of Perth.

In the early 1990s, the Abernethy Pearl was at the centre of an ownership dispute between Bill and Cairncross, where it had been stored since the 1960s.

A court found in Bill’s favour.

And the jeweller agreed to buy the pearl for an undisclosed sum.

Abernethy pearl shop was part of Perth city centre history

The legendary jeweller’s shop was established in 1869 by brothers Alexander and George Cairncross.

It became a fixture of the city’s St John Street, passing through several generations of the family during its 154 year history.

The company dealt in fine quality jewellery and bespoke commissions and became particularly noted for championing Scottish pearls.

Local pearl fishers would offer Cairncross first refusal on their finds, knowing they’d get a fair price and their catches would be well used.

Alistair Cairncross and his brother Jimmy were the last generation of the family to own the shop.

And the company’s jewellery features in the newly opened Perth Museum, and in the national collection at the National Museum of Scotland.

Chance to own part of Scottish history

Scottish businesswoman, the late Flora Rennie, took over the shop in the late 1980s.

She put it up for sale as her retirement was approaching, but was unable to find a buyer.

And it closed its doors for the final time in July 2023, signalling the end of an era for Perth city centre.

Flora Rennie died soon after.

Ruth Davis, Head of Jewellery at Lyon and Turnbull, said: “The Cairncross Collection offers a final opportunity to obtain a piece of Perthshire history.”

“As well as antique jewellery, including a beautiful pair diamond stud earrings, weighing over 4.00cts, the collection also includes more contemporary pieces, from high-end designers such as Picchiotti and enamelled jewels by Victor Mayer, as well as a selection of Scottish river pearls.

“The Abernethy Pearl is, of course, the star of the sale,” she added.

“And we’re excited to see the interest the auction will undoubtedly generate.”

The Cairncross Collection auction will take place on Wednesday August 21.