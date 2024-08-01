Dundee council tenant terrified ceiling will cave in on her children after years of leaks

A Dundee mum-of-four is terrified her ceiling will cave in on her children after years of leaks in her council home.

Sarah Jane Benthan says she has been waiting for more than a year for Dundee City Council to repair the hole caused by years of leaks in the roof of her council home in Linlathen.

She says she is now desperate for help before one of her children gets hurt.

Hole in Dundee home keeps getting bigger and bigger

Sarah Jane, 32, says that although the council finally repaired the leaking roof no work has been carried out inside her home and the hole has got bigger and bigger.

She said: “You can now see the attic through the hole in the bedroom ceiling which has just got worse and worse since I first reported it last April.

“I am terrified the ceiling could cave in and one of the children gets hurt.

“We only have a two-bedroom house and my two youngest children, Olivia, 4, and Phoenix, 2, sleep in my bedroom with me.

“And Olivia has a learning difficulty due to a neurological condition and doesn’t understand that she has to stay away from that area.”

She is also worried that someone could end up electrocuted because the hole is directly above four electric sockets.

Leaks in Linlathen property began in 2017

Sarah Jane claims the leaks in her home first began in 2017.

“The first one was repaired in 2018,” she recalled.

“Then I got more leaks in 2021.

“Again the outside was fixed but nothing done inside.”

She said the hole began to appear after rain in April 2023 and got much worse in October due to further heavy rain.

Sarah Jane said her roof was fixed again but the inside hole grew because it was so wet.

“It’s really cold in the room and I have to pay extra to try to heat the room because the children and myself keep getting colds, coughs and chest infections.

“I have asked and asked the council for help and am even at the point of thinking I will try to pay to have this fixed privately because I really can’t have this going on for any longer.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If the tenant contacts our repairs service on 01382 434343, we can discuss their concerns directly with them.”