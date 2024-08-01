Dundee council tenant terrified ceiling will cave in on her children after years of leaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council tenant terrified ceiling will cave in on her children after years of leaks

The mum-of-four has been asking for a massive hole in her bedroom ceiling to be repaired since April 2023.

By Lindsey Hamilton
council house ceiling hole
Sarah Bentham in her children's bedroom with the unrepaired hole. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Dundee mum-of-four is terrified her ceiling will cave in on her children after years of leaks in her council home.

Sarah Jane Benthan says she has been waiting for more than a year for Dundee City Council to repair the hole caused by years of leaks in the roof of her council home in Linlathen.

She says she is now desperate for help before one of her children gets hurt.

Hole in Dundee home keeps getting bigger and bigger

Sarah Jane, 32, says that although the council finally repaired the leaking roof no work has been carried out inside her home and the hole has got bigger and bigger.

She said: “You can now see the attic through the hole in the bedroom ceiling which has just got worse and worse since I first reported it last April.

“I am terrified the ceiling could cave in and one of the children gets hurt.

Dundee ceiling hole
Sarah Jane is terrified the ceiling could cave in. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We only have a two-bedroom house and my two youngest children, Olivia, 4, and Phoenix, 2, sleep in my bedroom with me.

“And Olivia has a learning difficulty due to a neurological condition and doesn’t understand that she has to stay away from that area.”

She is also worried that someone could end up electrocuted because the hole is directly above four electric sockets.

Leaks in Linlathen property began in 2017

Sarah Jane claims the leaks in her home first began in 2017.

“The first one was repaired in 2018,” she recalled.

“Then I got more leaks in 2021.

“Again the outside was fixed but nothing done inside.”

She said the hole began to appear after rain in April 2023 and got much worse in October due to further heavy rain.

Dundee ceiling hole
The mum-of-four says the hole is getting bigger and bigger. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Sarah Jane said her roof was fixed again but the inside hole grew because it was so wet.

“It’s really cold in the room and I have to pay extra to try to heat the room because the children and myself keep getting colds, coughs and chest infections.

“I have asked and asked the council for help and am even at the point of thinking I will try to pay to have this fixed privately because I really can’t have this going on for any longer.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “If the tenant contacts our repairs service on 01382 434343, we can discuss their concerns directly with them.”

