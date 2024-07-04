EXCLUSIVE: How Vicko Sevelj earned ‘Javier Zanetti’ moniker as former boss reveals failed transfer swoop for Dundee United new boy

Oliver Bogatinov insists Vicko Sevelj was his answer to Argentina legend Javier Zanetti – and revealed that he battled Dundee United for the player’s signature this summer.

And he reckons the Croatian defender will exceed expectations in the Scottish Premiership courtesy of his work ethic, personality, and versatility.

Bogatinov was Sevelj’s manager at NK Radomlje, making the technically-gifted youngster a mainstay of his side – whether in the heart of defence, at full-back or in the engine room.

Indeed, now in charge of Slovenian top-flight rivals Koper, the experienced coach tabled an offer to Sevelj when it became clear the player would be leaving Radomlje.

“Vicko is a player whom I personally liked VERY much as a coach. I can say now that I appreciate Vicko so much that I tried to bring him to my new club in this transfer period,” he told Courier Sport.

“But obviously Dundee United were more successful in persuading him!”

Sevelj has so far been deployed in a back-three with United, charged with stepping out from defence and spreading passes into the final third, with the Tangerines’ forward-thinking wingbacks the main beneficiaries to date.

“Vicko’s technical abilities are very important to his game,” continued Bogatinov, formerly director of football at Slovenian giants Maribor.

“He was taught at the Hadjuk Split academy and that is one of the best schools possible.

“He understands the game and how to operate – with the ball, and without.”

Bogatinov: Quiet man Sevelj was our Zanetti

Bogatinov describes Sevelj’s versatility as “a key personal trait” in his game; something that will be appreciated as Terrors’ boss seeks to balance quality with quantity in his squad for the top-flight.

“I sometimes call Vicko “Javier Zanetti”,” smiled Bogatinov. “That’s not because I’m an Inter fan – but due to his versatility, defensive qualities, and personality.

“Vicko is always there on the field when needed, and you can rely on him to get the job done, regardless of the task or position.

“He is a quieter person, mostly focused on his work, but possesses good observation skills to identify what the team lacks during a particular game. Motivating him doesn’t require much talking as he is a professional.”

He added: “I recall a game when we played Maribor, and Vicko was assigned to play in the central midfield position. There, he faced Josip Ilicic, and Vicko not only prevented danger from Ilicic but also performed well in the attacking phase.

“He took care of the ball and delivered some excellent passes to our attacking pair.

“That game boosted Vicko’s confidence. Now he knows that he has the qualities to excel not only as a right-back but also when positioned more centrally and closer to the opponent’s goal.”

New Firm rivals Sevelj and Sokler backed to thrive

While fulsome in his praise for Sevelj, Bogatinov is experienced enough to know what he doesn’t know.

As no expert in Dundee United’s group or the Scottish Premiership, he concedes that it is impossible to predict how the Tangerines’ summer arrival will adapt to the pace and physicality of the game.

However, much like another player he helped to craft at Radomlje, Ester Sokler, Bogatinov believes that, with a fair crack of the whip, both will shine.

“It’s difficult to predict whether Vicko will suit football in Scotland completely,” he added. “With all respect to Dundee United, I’m not familiar with the club’s details, which can sometimes change a person’s perspective.

“But Vicko is the second player from my team to move to Scotland. The first was Ester Sokler, who joined Aberdeen last season, and I am confident that both players will contribute more to the club than expected.”