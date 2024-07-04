Flat inside 1700s Perthshire mill with stunning riverside location for sale

A flat inside an old Perthshire mill with a stunning riverside location is for sale.

The two-bedroom apartment is within the East Mill of Stanley Mills, situated on the banks of the River Tay, north of Perth.

The mills were originally built to process cotton at the height of the industrial revolution in the 1780s before eventually closing in 1989.

The site has since been converted into a visitor centre and homes.

The East Mill flat is described as being “immaculately presented” by agent Next Home.

The flat comprises an entrance hall, an open-plan lounge and dining space, a kitchen and a bathroom.

There are also two double bedrooms with views over the communal gardens.

The residents’ garden provides a “haven” for those living there, according to the property listing.

Next Home says the area is ideal for “relaxation and socialising overlooking the River Tay”.

The flat is accessed via a secure entry system and has a communal stairway and lift servicing all floors.

The property is on the market from Next Home for offers over £150,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former jam factory turned house is on the market for £575,000 in Muthill.

