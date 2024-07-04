Flat inside 1700s Perthshire mill with stunning riverside location for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flat inside 1700s Perthshire mill with stunning riverside location for sale

The two-bedroom apartment at Stanley Mills comes with a beautiful communal garden next to the water.

By Ellidh Aitken
The flat is situated in the East Mill of Stanley Mills. Image: Next Home
The flat is situated in the East Mill of Stanley Mills. Image: Next Home

A flat inside an old Perthshire mill with a stunning riverside location is for sale.

The two-bedroom apartment is within the East Mill of Stanley Mills, situated on the banks of the River Tay, north of Perth.

The mills were originally built to process cotton at the height of the industrial revolution in the 1780s before eventually closing in 1989.

The site has since been converted into a visitor centre and homes.

The East Mill flat is described as being “immaculately presented” by agent Next Home.

The Stanley Mills complex. Image: Next Home
The buildings have been converted into a visitor centre and homes. Image: Next Home
The complex sits on the River Tay. Image: Next Home
The view of the river from the mills. Image: Next Home
The communal gardens look over the river. Image: Next Home

The flat comprises an entrance hall, an open-plan lounge and dining space, a kitchen and a bathroom.

There are also two double bedrooms with views over the communal gardens.

The residents’ garden provides a “haven” for those living there, according to the property listing.

Next Home says the area is ideal for “relaxation and socialising overlooking the River Tay”.

The flat is accessed via a secure entry system and has a communal stairway and lift servicing all floors.

The flat is situated in East Mill. Image: Next Home
There is a secure entry. Image: Next Home
The living and dining space. Image: Next Home
The living area. Image: Next Home
The kitchen. Image: Next Home
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Next Home
The bedrooms overlook the gardens. Image: Next Home
Another view of the room. Image: Next Home
The second bedroom. Image: Next Home
The flat has two double bedrooms. Image: Next Home
The bathroom. Image: Next Home

The property is on the market from Next Home for offers over £150,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former jam factory turned house is on the market for £575,000 in Muthill.

You can keep tabs on house prices in your area using The Courier’s tracker.

