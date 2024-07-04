Arbroath cannabis bust bar to be turned into community pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath cannabis bust bar to be turned into community pub

The former Buick's premises on Lochlands Street has been taken over by an Angus business consortium.

By Graham Brown
The former Buick Lounge Bar, Lochlands Street, Arbroath.
The former Buick Lounge Bar in Lochlands Street, Arbroath. Image: Google

A consortium behind plans to breathe new life into a closed-down Arbroath bar say they want it to become a community hub for people living beside it.

And they told Angus licensing councillors of the shocking state Buick’s lounge bar was in after being turned into a cannabis farm.

The Lochlands Street premises has now been granted a series of occasional licenses to get it up and running under the new name of Morriatti’s.

In January, police uncovered a cannabis cultivation there.

The one-time masonic lodge shut down last year and the previous alcohol licence was surrendered in August.

Now a group of 18 small business owners from across Angus have joined together with a plan to turn it into a thriving local hub.

And spokesman Kevin Findlay assured people living beside it they want to be good neighbours.

He put the consortium’s case to Angus licensing board members.

Community hub vision

Tattoo studio owner Mr Findlay said complaints before the board related to the way it was previously run.

“The bar has been in operation under many different names and ownerships,” he said.

“Our vision for the place is to have a community-leaning social hub.

“You would be shocked at the state of the premises,” he told the board.

It is undergoing a major renovation.

“We’re very aware the bar is set in a residential area,” he added.

“It’s in our best interests not be be breaching any licensing regulations.

Bid to make Arbroath bar ‘social hub’

“We’re a group of successful, professional family people who have made significant investment in turning this property around.

“It is a big commitment in the current climate.

“We’re committed to ensuring the bar causes the least impact on the local area.

“And, in time, enhances the community bringing people together to this social hub.”

Board member Councillor Kenny Braes said: “I take great cognisance of the objections.

“They really concern the way the premises has been run in the past and not the way the applicant is telling us it will be in the future.”

The board unanimously agreed to grant the new occasional licenses.

Those will run until October.

Mr Findlay agreed to a condition suggested by Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno that the pub should only open until midnight at weekends initially, not 1am as originally applied for.

