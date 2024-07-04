Arbroath cannabis bust bar to be turned into community pub

A consortium behind plans to breathe new life into a closed-down Arbroath bar say they want it to become a community hub for people living beside it.

And they told Angus licensing councillors of the shocking state Buick’s lounge bar was in after being turned into a cannabis farm.

The Lochlands Street premises has now been granted a series of occasional licenses to get it up and running under the new name of Morriatti’s.

In January, police uncovered a cannabis cultivation there.

The one-time masonic lodge shut down last year and the previous alcohol licence was surrendered in August.

Now a group of 18 small business owners from across Angus have joined together with a plan to turn it into a thriving local hub.

And spokesman Kevin Findlay assured people living beside it they want to be good neighbours.

He put the consortium’s case to Angus licensing board members.

Community hub vision

Tattoo studio owner Mr Findlay said complaints before the board related to the way it was previously run.

“The bar has been in operation under many different names and ownerships,” he said.

“Our vision for the place is to have a community-leaning social hub.

“You would be shocked at the state of the premises,” he told the board.

It is undergoing a major renovation.

“We’re very aware the bar is set in a residential area,” he added.

“It’s in our best interests not be be breaching any licensing regulations.

Bid to make Arbroath bar ‘social hub’

“We’re a group of successful, professional family people who have made significant investment in turning this property around.

“It is a big commitment in the current climate.

“We’re committed to ensuring the bar causes the least impact on the local area.

“And, in time, enhances the community bringing people together to this social hub.”

Board member Councillor Kenny Braes said: “I take great cognisance of the objections.

“They really concern the way the premises has been run in the past and not the way the applicant is telling us it will be in the future.”

The board unanimously agreed to grant the new occasional licenses.

Those will run until October.

Mr Findlay agreed to a condition suggested by Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno that the pub should only open until midnight at weekends initially, not 1am as originally applied for.