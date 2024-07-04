Dundee police use ‘DNA tagging spray’ in latest bid to tackle off-road bikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee police use ‘DNA tagging spray’ in latest bid to tackle off-road bikers

Three offenders were marked with the invisible spray this week.

By Ben MacDonald
Police issued with SelectaDNA spray to catch off-road bikers
DNA marking spray is now being used by officers. Image: Police Scotland

Police in Dundee have turned to a new tactic in a bid to crack down on the use of off-road motorbikes in the city.

Officers have been using ‘DNA tagging spray’ to trace offenders involved in the anti-social use of motorcycles.

Locals have complained for years about the bikes being used dangerously on city streets.

Last summer, a dog was killed by an off-road biker in Douglas.

Now, Police Scotland says it has turned to the use of an invisible spray to target offenders.

A post on X said: “(Tayside road policing) have been tackling anti-social riding in Dundee with three nuisance off-road riders being tagged with DNA tagging spray while riding in residential areas of the city last night (Tuesday).

“Expect a knock at the door soon!”

How does ‘DNA tagging spray’ being used by Dundee police work?

Desploted as a fine mist, SelectaDNA Tagging Spray marks the clothes, skin and vehicles of anyone using motorbikes in an anti-social or criminal way.

The spray is invisible to the naked eye but does not wash off, and can help forensically link offenders to specific incidents, even after the passage of time.

It is already used for marking property to deter and detect stolen goods in housebreaking and rural crime incidents.

The spray is used to track down culprits. Image: Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “The use of this tagging spray is another tool officers will have at their disposal to help detect illegal and anti-social activity associated with motorcycle and bike crime.

“We know that this issue has been a concern for communities, and we’ve had a number of local projects ongoing in a bid to help tackle this over recent months and years.

“We hope this will be reflected in our communities as we continue to work hard to bring perpetrators to justice.

“I’d ask the public to continue to work with us to help in apprehending those taking part in anti-social behaviour and hold them to account throughout our area.

“If you wish to report crime in your area, you can do so by contacting us on 101. You can also phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

