Fife teenager Camron Mpofu snapped up by Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Fife teenager Camron Mpofu snapped up by Manchester United

The 15-year-old is making the move after three years with Reading.

By Iain Collin
Fife-born Camron Mpofu signs for Manchester United.
Fife-born Camron Mpofu has signed for Manchester United. Image: Manchester United FC / camron.mpofu09.

A Fife teenager has signed for Manchester United.

Camron Mpofu, from Kirkcaldy, has made the switch after spending three years in the youth academy at Reading.

A 15-year-old attacker, Mpofu made his debut for the Scotland Under/15s against Spain and Hong Kong in April.

And the highly-rated youngster was also called up by England for a training camp earlier in the year.

Manchester United’s Old Trafford. Image: SNS.

He has caught the eye of United’s academy scouts and will now join up with the Red Devils’ Under/16s side.

Mpofu said on social media: “I’m proud to officially announce my signing for Manchester United.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me on this journey so far, especially my family, and the coaches and staff at Reading.

“The hard work continues.”

Mpofu was born in Kirkcaldy and played for the Real Fife youth team before moving south to Berkshire.

He then signed for Reading after a six-week trial and has successfully come through the ranks at the English League One side.

United are said to have beaten off competition from ‘a number of clubs’ to land Mpofu’s signature.

More from Football

Vicko Sevelj in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: How Vicko Sevelj earned ‘Javier Zanetti’ moniker as former boss reveals failed transfer…
Dundee-bound Ethan Ingram in action for Salford City last season. Image: PA
Dundee set to snatch Ethan Ingram from West Brom after England youth international knocks…
Tony Docherty gets his message across ahead of Dundee's clash with Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty talks trialists after pair impress in friendly victory
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets…
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty hails Dundee youngsters in Banik Ostrava victory as he provides injury…
Lyall Cameron in action for Dundee in the win over Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Banik Ostrava win as trialists impress and academy products…
New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon sets out goals for Dunfermline and Canada as ex-St Johnstone and Dundee…
Dave Mackay, Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon have been part of a seamless St Johnstone captaincy tradition.
Next St Johnstone captain: Who will replace Liam Gordon as candidates assessed?
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray lays out Raith Rovers transfer plans as he clarifies Lewis Stevenson positional…
Dusan Vrto met Dundee boss Tony Docherty in Poland. Image: David Young
Ex-Dundee favourite Dusan Vrto on love for club ahead of clash with old side…
3

Conversation