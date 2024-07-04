Four men arrested in Dundee as part of West Yorkshire Police drugs probe

Four men have been arrested in Dundee as part of a West Yorkshire Police drugs probe.

Officers from Police Scotland carried out raids on behalf of the English force on Thursday morning.

The locations of the four arrests have not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers executed four warrants in the Dundee area today with the support of Police Scotland.

“The activity was carried out as part of an ongoing West Yorkshire Police-led investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

“Four men were arrested in connection with the investigation and are in police custody.

“For operational reasons, we cannot disclose further details at this time.”