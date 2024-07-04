Four men arrested in Dundee as part of West Yorkshire Police drugs probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Four men arrested in Dundee as part of West Yorkshire Police drugs probe

Officers carried out raids on Thursday.

By James Simpson
West Yorkshire Police is leading the investigation. Image: Shutterstock
West Yorkshire Police is leading the investigation. Image: Shutterstock

Four men have been arrested in Dundee as part of a West Yorkshire Police drugs probe.

Officers from Police Scotland carried out raids on behalf of the English force on Thursday morning.

The locations of the four arrests have not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers executed four warrants in the Dundee area today with the support of Police Scotland.

“The activity was carried out as part of an ongoing West Yorkshire Police-led investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

“Four men were arrested in connection with the investigation and are in police custody.

“For operational reasons, we cannot disclose further details at this time.”

More from Dundee

Police issued with SelectaDNA spray to catch off-road bikers
Dundee police use 'DNA tagging spray' in latest bid to tackle off-road bikers
Liam Smith
Man spared jail after bloody knife fight with brother in Dundee street
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.
Dundee murder trial told man's blood-smeared body found in bedroom
The rubbish on Daniel Street in Dundee.
Dundee City Council 're-prioritising' bin collections as staff shortages hit
7
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie in 2019 after being elected to Dundee West and Dundee East constituencies. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does anyone know Dundee duo Chris Law and Stewart Hosie’s opinion on…
22
Graham Wark, former head of leisure and sport services at Leisure and Culture Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: 'Aggressive' Dundee leisure chief who made boss cry loses tribunal case as judge…
Firaz Ahmed at Bun & Slice on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Empty Dundee takeaway transformed into burger and pizza bar
4
David McGregor is led from court.
Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum's funeral is jailed
Søstrene Grene is opening a store in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Andrew Robson/Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Danish furniture and homeware brand set to open Dundee Overgate store
New M&S store, Gallacher Retail Park, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Dundee M&S store manager on gearing up for grand opening and her city…
6