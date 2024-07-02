Former Perthshire jam factory turned house for sale at £575,000

A former Perthshire jam factory turned home has gone on the for offers over £575,000.

The six-bedroom property in Muthill, near Crieff, features large grounds within a private setting.

There is also a sunhouse, a workshop with storage and a driveway for several vehicles.

Downstairs, the property has a large living room, which is connected to a dining area and kitchen.

There is also a separate dining hall, bathroom, study, utility room and two bedrooms downstairs.

Upstairs, there are four more bedrooms, one of which is suitable for office space, and another bathroom.

The master bedroom boasts an en-suite and a dressing room.

The building operated as a jam factory until the 1920s.

Irving Geddes, which is marketing the Ward Road property, says it is “jam-packed full of charm and character” with a “spacious layout”.

Meanwhile, in Crieff, an apartment based within a former church is on the market for offers over £210,000.