Former Perthshire jam factory turned house for sale at £575,000

The Muthill property has six bedrooms and a large private garden.

By Kieran Webster
The former jam factory in Muthill.
The former jam factory in Muthill near Crieff. Image: Irving Geddes

A former Perthshire jam factory turned home has gone on the for offers over £575,000.

The six-bedroom property in Muthill, near Crieff, features large grounds within a private setting.

There is also a sunhouse, a workshop with storage and a driveway for several vehicles.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Irving Geddes
A view of the living room with the dining space and kitchen in the background.
The living room with the dining space and kitchen in the background. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes
The semi-open plan downstairs space.
The ground floor is semi-open-plan. Image: Irving Geddes
The dining space.
The dining space. Image: Irving Geddes
The separate dining hall.
The separate dining hall. Image: Irving Geddes
Stairs in the dinning hall lead to the second floor.
Stairs in the dining hall lead to the first floor. Image: Irving Geddes

Downstairs, the property has a large living room, which is connected to a dining area and kitchen.

There is also a separate dining hall, bathroom, study, utility room and two bedrooms downstairs.

Upstairs, there are four more bedrooms, one of which is suitable for office space, and another bathroom.

The master bedroom boasts an en-suite and a dressing room.

The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Irving Geddes
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes
Another one of the property's six bedrooms.
The property has six bedrooms in total. Image: Irving Geddes
One of the family bathrooms.
One of the family bathrooms. Image: Irving Geddes
The utility room.
The utility room. Image: Irving Geddes
The garden.
The property has a large private garden. Image: Irving Geddes
Views from the garden.
Views from the garden. Image: Irving Geddes
An areal picture showing the setting of the property.
The property in Muthill. Image: Irving Geddes

The building operated as a jam factory until the 1920s.

Irving Geddes, which is marketing the Ward Road property, says it is “jam-packed full of charm and character” with a “spacious layout”.

Meanwhile, in Crieff, an apartment based within a former church is on the market for offers over £210,000.

