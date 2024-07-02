Property Former Perthshire jam factory turned house for sale at £575,000 The Muthill property has six bedrooms and a large private garden. By Kieran Webster July 2 2024, 9:52am July 2 2024, 9:52am Share Former Perthshire jam factory turned house for sale at £575,000 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5027334/jam-factory-home-muthill-perthshire-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The former jam factory in Muthill near Crieff. Image: Irving Geddes A former Perthshire jam factory turned home has gone on the for offers over £575,000. The six-bedroom property in Muthill, near Crieff, features large grounds within a private setting. There is also a sunhouse, a workshop with storage and a driveway for several vehicles. The living room. Image: Irving Geddes The living room with the dining space and kitchen in the background. Image: Irving Geddes The kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes The ground floor is semi-open-plan. Image: Irving Geddes The dining space. Image: Irving Geddes The separate dining hall. Image: Irving Geddes Stairs in the dining hall lead to the first floor. Image: Irving Geddes Downstairs, the property has a large living room, which is connected to a dining area and kitchen. There is also a separate dining hall, bathroom, study, utility room and two bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs, there are four more bedrooms, one of which is suitable for office space, and another bathroom. The master bedroom boasts an en-suite and a dressing room. The upstairs landing. Image: Irving Geddes The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes The property has six bedrooms in total. Image: Irving Geddes One of the family bathrooms. Image: Irving Geddes The utility room. Image: Irving Geddes The property has a large private garden. Image: Irving Geddes Views from the garden. Image: Irving Geddes The property in Muthill. Image: Irving Geddes The building operated as a jam factory until the 1920s. Irving Geddes, which is marketing the Ward Road property, says it is “jam-packed full of charm and character” with a “spacious layout”. Meanwhile, in Crieff, an apartment based within a former church is on the market for offers over £210,000.
