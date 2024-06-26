Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale

An apartment inside a former church with beautiful views over Crieff has gone on the market.

The “luxury” flat in a 19th-century former kirk comes with a private roof terrace.

The Heathcote Road property, which was previously the St Ninian’s Centre, is for sale for offers over £210,000.

Upon entering the house, there is a large living and dining space which leads to the kitchen.

A door leads to a south-facing terrace which offers views across Crieff and the countryside beyond.

There are two bedrooms in the flat, with the master bedroom having access to a large wardrobe and a shower room.

There is also a separate bathroom.

The apartment benefits from allocated parking at basement level and unrestricted on-street parking nearby.

Irving Geddes, which is marketing the flat for offers over £210,000, says it is a “most attractive, unique property likely to have broad appeal as a permanent home or holiday/investment property”.

Built in 1838, the St Ninian’s Centre was converted into a conference centre in 1958 for the Church of Scotland.

However, it was closed down by 2001 after being deemed surplus to requirements.

It was then sold off to be converted into flats.

