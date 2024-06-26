Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale

The "luxury" flat at the old St Ninian's Centre comes with a private roof terrace.

By Kieran Webster
An exterior picture of the church that the flat is based within.
The former St Ninian's Centre in Crieff. Image: Irving Geddes

An apartment inside a former church with beautiful views over Crieff has gone on the market.

The “luxury” flat in a 19th-century former kirk comes with a private roof terrace.

The Heathcote Road property, which was previously the St Ninian’s Centre, is for sale for offers over £210,000.

Upon entering the house, there is a large living and dining space which leads to the kitchen.

The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Irving Geddes
The living room.
The living room. Image: Irving Geddes
The dining space.
A dining area. Image: Irving Geddes
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes

A door leads to a south-facing terrace which offers views across Crieff and the countryside beyond.

There are two bedrooms in the flat, with the master bedroom having access to a large wardrobe and a shower room.

There is also a separate bathroom.

The apartment benefits from allocated parking at basement level and unrestricted on-street parking nearby.

Irving Geddes, which is marketing the flat for offers over £210,000, says it is a “most attractive, unique property likely to have broad appeal as a permanent home or holiday/investment property”.

A view of the countryside from the terrace
Views of the countryside from the terrace. Image: Irving Geddes
Views of Crieff from the flat.
Views over Crieff. Image: Irving Geddes
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Irving Geddes
The shower room.
The shower room. Image: Irving Geddes
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Irving Geddes

Built in 1838, the St Ninian’s Centre was converted into a conference centre in 1958 for the Church of Scotland.

However, it was closed down by 2001 after being deemed surplus to requirements.

It was then sold off to be converted into flats.

Another apartment that benefits from a rooftop terrace has gone up for sale in St Andrews with an asking price of £875,000.

More from Property

Bothwell House in Stirling.
One of Stirling's oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.
On the market: Beautiful 4 bedroom home with wonderful garden in idyllic Fife village
10 Norwood is a handsome Victorian house dating from 1895. Image: TSPC.
Handsome £440k Newport home has 6 bedrooms and beautiful Tay views
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.
Chance to own Hilltown 'bothy' for just £45,000
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC
Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through…
Stylish St Andrews apartment for sale
£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale
McDougall House is up for sale
Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale
Craigfoodie House has one of Scotland's finest walled gardens. Image: Savills.
Amazing £2.2m Fife country house has one of Scotland's finest walled gardens
2
Happy couple sitting in a new home with boxes.
How to tackle homelessness? This Fife organisation opens the door to safe and ethical…
Ben Loyal Lodge. Bridge of Allan.
For sale: Beautifully modernised £470k lodge in 'sought-after' upper Bridge of Allan

Conversation