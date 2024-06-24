£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale

The fourth-floor flat is in an exclusive residential development.

By Ben MacDonald
Stylish St Andrews apartment for sale
The St Andrews apartment comes with a private terrace. Image: Rettie

A penthouse apartment with an amazing rooftop terrace has gone up for sale in St Andrews.

The two-bedroom flat on Kinnessburn Road is on the fourth floor of an exclusive residential development consisting of 17 properties.

The standout feature is the private terrace with views over the town.

The apartment – which sits next to St Andrews Bowling Club – has a large open-plan living room and kitchen with bi-fold doors to the outdoor area.

The windows flood the room with natural light.

The location of the apartment block. Image: Rettie
The open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Rettie
The room is flooded with natural light. Image: Rettie
The living room boasts views over the terrace. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Space for dining. Image: Rettie
The private terrace. Image: Rettie
Views of the bowling green. Image: Rettie

The two double bedrooms feature shutters and bespoke built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom includes an en-suite with rainfall shower.

The second bedroom has direct access to the terrace through French doors.

Outside, there is allocated parking for residents and shared landscaped grounds.

The hallway. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom with access to the terrace. Image: Rettie
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie
TThe main bathroom. Image: Rettie
The building on Kinnessburn Road. Image: Rettie
Access to the property. Image: Rettie
The building is next to the bowling green. Image: Rettie
An aerial view of the apartments. Image: Rettie

The apartment is on the market with Rettie for offers over £875,000.

The Courier’s home of the week is a £2.2 million private country house near Dairsie in Fife, which comes with 40 acres of grounds and one of Scotland’s finest walled gardens.

Meanwhile, back in St Andrews, a 1600s home has hit the market for nearly £1m.

