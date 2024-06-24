Property £875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale The fourth-floor flat is in an exclusive residential development. By Ben MacDonald June 24 2024, 10:35am June 24 2024, 10:35am Share £875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5020026/st-andrews-apartment-roof-terrace-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The St Andrews apartment comes with a private terrace. Image: Rettie A penthouse apartment with an amazing rooftop terrace has gone up for sale in St Andrews. The two-bedroom flat on Kinnessburn Road is on the fourth floor of an exclusive residential development consisting of 17 properties. The standout feature is the private terrace with views over the town. The apartment – which sits next to St Andrews Bowling Club – has a large open-plan living room and kitchen with bi-fold doors to the outdoor area. The windows flood the room with natural light. The location of the apartment block. Image: Rettie The open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Rettie The room is flooded with natural light. Image: Rettie The living room boasts views over the terrace. Image: Rettie The kitchen. Image: Rettie Space for dining. Image: Rettie The private terrace. Image: Rettie Views of the bowling green. Image: Rettie The two double bedrooms feature shutters and bespoke built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom includes an en-suite with rainfall shower. The second bedroom has direct access to the terrace through French doors. Outside, there is allocated parking for residents and shared landscaped grounds. The hallway. Image: Rettie One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie Another bedroom with access to the terrace. Image: Rettie The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rettie TThe main bathroom. Image: Rettie The building on Kinnessburn Road. Image: Rettie Access to the property. Image: Rettie The building is next to the bowling green. Image: Rettie An aerial view of the apartments. Image: Rettie The apartment is on the market with Rettie for offers over £875,000. The Courier’s home of the week is a £2.2 million private country house near Dairsie in Fife, which comes with 40 acres of grounds and one of Scotland’s finest walled gardens. Meanwhile, back in St Andrews, a 1600s home has hit the market for nearly £1m.
