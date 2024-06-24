£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale

A penthouse apartment with an amazing rooftop terrace has gone up for sale in St Andrews.

The two-bedroom flat on Kinnessburn Road is on the fourth floor of an exclusive residential development consisting of 17 properties.

The standout feature is the private terrace with views over the town.

The apartment – which sits next to St Andrews Bowling Club – has a large open-plan living room and kitchen with bi-fold doors to the outdoor area.

The windows flood the room with natural light.

The two double bedrooms feature shutters and bespoke built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom includes an en-suite with rainfall shower.

The second bedroom has direct access to the terrace through French doors.

Outside, there is allocated parking for residents and shared landscaped grounds.

The apartment is on the market with Rettie for offers over £875,000.

