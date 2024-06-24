Dundee Young bike passenger taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee Police were called to Rankine Street on Sunday. By James Simpson June 24 2024, 11:14am June 24 2024, 11:14am Share Young bike passenger taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5020207/rankine-street-crash-motorbike-car/ Copy Link Emergency services were called to Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View A young motorbike passenger has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Rankine Street after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Sunday. A male youth, who was the passenger on the bike, was injured. His age and the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Rankine Street, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and a male youth was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance. “Inquiries are ongoing.”