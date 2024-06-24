Young bike passenger taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Young bike passenger taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee

Police were called to Rankine Street on Sunday.

By James Simpson
Emergency services were called to Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Emergency services were called to Rankine Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A young motorbike passenger has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Rankine Street after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Sunday.

A male youth, who was the passenger on the bike, was injured.

His age and the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Rankine Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Police were called to the bottom of Hilltown. Image: Google Street View
Boy, 14, charged with carrying meat cleaver on Dundee street
Joyce Bell, an elephant
Dundee woman fined for selling elephant ivory jewellery on eBay
Fans enjoy party atmosphere before Scotland defeat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures from Dundee fan zone as Scotland fans watch national team exit Euro 2024
The new restricted parking zone in Dundee was introduced last summer
EXCLUSIVE: 1,600 fines issued in first season of Dundee football parking rules as worst…
2
Ikea in Greenwich, south-east London.
Ikea announces 'collect near you' service in Dundee and Perth
6
Red Arrows above Arbroath in February 2024
Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?
Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Dundee bus passenger racially abused as hate crime probe launched
Dundee Sheriff Court
Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check
Gary Robertson witnessed his nephew's naked jump in Cologne that went viral.
Dundee poet Gary Robertson's nephew goes viral with naked jump in Rhine River
Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Uber in Dundee: Everything we know so far
6