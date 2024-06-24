Young bike passenger taken to hospital after crash with car in Dundee

A young motorbike passenger has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Rankine Street after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Sunday.

A male youth, who was the passenger on the bike, was injured.

His age and the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55pm on Sunday, police received a report of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on Rankine Street, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”