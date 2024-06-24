Dundee woman fined for selling elephant ivory jewellery on eBay

A woman who raked in thousands of pounds in the international sale of elephant ivory from her home in Dundee has been fined £1,400.

Joyce Bell used eBay to flog necklaces to customers as far away as China.

The 67-year-old claimed the items were “bovine bone” but a specialist at the National Museum of Scotland confirmed they were made of ivory.

Bell was caught after Border Force agents intercepted parcels sent from eBay, which bans the sale of ivory.

She previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to evading export duty costs and dealing in ivory between 2016 and 2022.

Her conviction is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

‘Horrible’ poaching

The court was told how Bell made more than £6,400 by selling what was described as costume jewellery from elephant tusks.

Dozens of items were shipped but a number of packages were flagged by Border Force as potentially containing ivory.

Sheriff George Way said: “At the end of the day, the trade in these items is generated by money.

“If they weren’t valuable to some people then there would not be the illegal trade and there would not be the poaching and horrible things we know about.

“The money has to be a sum that reflects the trade and financial position of Ms Bell.”

Sheriff Way apologised for a faux pas after stating the accused had “made no bones about this matter”.

He added: “That is not a pun. I apologise.”

Nearly £6,500 sales

Fiscal depute Karen Rollo said Bell was issued with notices telling her she required permits to export the goods.

She claimed she did not know how to inform the relevant authorities.

Bell, of Denhead Crescent, had marked parcels as being worth low double figures but the eBay transactions were actually significantly higher.

Ms Rollo said: “The total value of sales is £6,412.12.

“It’s not possible to work out what she has evaded in export payments because we (the Crown) don’t know if they were grouped together. Each permit costs £37.

“Police obtained a warrant to search the accused’s home address and found a number of items which seem to have assisted her in carrying out the sales.

“The accused was interviewed and said the items were bovine bone.

“This seems to be a way around it as the items appeared similar.”

Hobby claim

Bell said she collected the material and had so much of it in her home that she decided to sell it as a hobby.

“She said she didn’t think the items were ivory,” Ms Rollo added.

“She described herself as a collector rather than a dealer.

“She reiterated she thought all the items were bovine bone and denied knowledge in relation to the offences.”

Ms Rollo said collectors would have been aware of the items being ivory due to it being heavier than bovine bone.

Bell pled guilty to an offence under the Ivory Act 2018 which prohibits people from dealing in ivory or assists someone else in doing so.

Her £1,400 fine was reduced from £2,000.

