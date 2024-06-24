Dundee woman fined for selling elephant ivory jewellery on eBay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee woman fined for selling elephant ivory jewellery on eBay

Joyce Bell previously pled guilty to breaching the Ivory Act 2018.

By Ciaran Shanks
Joyce Bell, an elephant
Joyce Bell admitted dealing in elephant ivory items.

A woman who raked in thousands of pounds in the international sale of elephant ivory from her home in Dundee has been fined £1,400.

Joyce Bell used eBay to flog necklaces to customers as far away as China.

The 67-year-old claimed the items were “bovine bone” but a specialist at the National Museum of Scotland confirmed they were made of ivory.

Bell was caught after Border Force agents intercepted parcels sent from eBay, which bans the sale of ivory.

She previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to evading export duty costs and dealing in ivory between 2016 and 2022.

Her conviction is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

‘Horrible’ poaching

The court was told how Bell made more than £6,400 by selling what was described as costume jewellery from elephant tusks.

Dozens of items were shipped but a number of packages were flagged by Border Force as potentially containing ivory.

Sheriff George Way said: “At the end of the day, the trade in these items is generated by money.

“If they weren’t valuable to some people then there would not be the illegal trade and there would not be the poaching and horrible things we know about.

“The money has to be a sum that reflects the trade and financial position of Ms Bell.”

Elephant tusks
The sheriff pointed out such activity fuels ‘horrible’ poaching. Image: Shutterstock

Sheriff Way apologised for a faux pas after stating the accused had “made no bones about this matter”.

He added: “That is not a pun. I apologise.”

Nearly £6,500 sales

Fiscal depute Karen Rollo said Bell was issued with notices telling her she required permits to export the goods.

She claimed she did not know how to inform the relevant authorities.

Bell, of Denhead Crescent, had marked parcels as being worth low double figures but the eBay transactions were actually significantly higher.

Elephant tusk
Dealing in elephant ivory in this manner is illegal. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Rollo said: “The total value of sales is £6,412.12.

“It’s not possible to work out what she has evaded in export payments because we (the Crown) don’t know if they were grouped together. Each permit costs £37.

“Police obtained a warrant to search the accused’s home address and found a number of items which seem to have assisted her in carrying out the sales.

“The accused was interviewed and said the items were bovine bone.

“This seems to be a way around it as the items appeared similar.”

Hobby claim

Bell said she collected the material and had so much of it in her home that she decided to sell it as a hobby.

“She said she didn’t think the items were ivory,” Ms Rollo added.

“She described herself as a collector rather than a dealer.

“She reiterated she thought all the items were bovine bone and denied knowledge in relation to the offences.”

Ms Rollo said collectors would have been aware of the items being ivory due to it being heavier than bovine bone.

Bell pled guilty to an offence under the Ivory Act 2018 which prohibits people from dealing in ivory or assists someone else in doing so.

Her £1,400 fine was reduced from £2,000.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mark Wishart at an earlier court appearance
Double attempted murderer jailed for road rage attacks in Perthshire
Paedophile Barry Grant
Perthshire paedophile shared sick child abuse fantasies and photos with undercover police
'Jolly baker' Aaron Watt
Former Perthshire activities centre instructor sexually assaulted sleeping house guest
Dundee Sheriff Court
Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Football fight and sibling dispute
Elish Angiolini
Number of police investigators with links to force 'worrying', inquiry told
Russell Gray
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Methil menace jailed for revolting crimes across Fife
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Curfew for Dundee offender who took sick selfie with child
Greig McLean
Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in 'unfortunate accident' at Crieff crossing