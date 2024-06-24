Freed Raith Rovers midfielder joins up with ex-Dundee United striker at Irish top-flight strugglers

Freed Raith Rovers midfielder Scott McGill is excited to be reunited with ex-Dundee United striker Jon Daly after signing for Dundalk.

McGill was released by the Kirkcaldy club at the end of the season following 18 months with Raith.

After initially joining on loan from Hearts, the 22-year-old penned a 12-month deal at Stark’s Park last summer.

However, he managed just six league stars in 24 appearances last term and departed following the Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

McGill will now join former Rovers team-mate Jamie Gullan at Dundalk in the League Of Ireland Premier Division where Daly took over as manager last month.

McGill said: “I can’t wait to get started. Jon Daly was a coach at Hearts when I was there.

“And when I spoke to him about coming here he told me exactly what he wants from me and his plans for the second half of the season. So it was a no-brainer.

“I like playing as a number ten or a number eight and going box-to-box and getting on the ball. So, hopefully, I can chip in with a couple of goals and assists.

Sharing a house

Speaking to the Dundalk website, he added: “Hammer [Gullan] was at Raith Rovers with me for a couple of years and I’m sharing a house with him.

“It’s always easier when you’re coming into a new team and you know a couple of boys.

“I obviously have to wait until July first to play my first game so that will give me another couple of weeks of training, which is good. But I can’t wait to get going now in a Dundalk shirt.”

McGill initially joined Raith on loan from Hearts in January 2023.

But, despite impressing in flashes after signing permanently, he never managed to hold down a regular starting berth.

Daly added: “We are delighted to get Scott in. He was a young kid in the academy when I was at Hearts and he was highly regarded there by the club, and I’ve kept tabs on him since.

“He’s an extremely talented player who can play in a number of different positions.

“We very much see him as an attacking midfield option. But it’s nice to know that he could comfortably fill in elsewhere in emergencies.

“He’s had a few weeks off but he can’t play until the window opens on July first, so that will give him time to get up to speed and settle into the group.”

Dundalk currently sit ninth in the ten-team Irish top-flight but have picked up seven points from a possible 15 since Daly’s appointment on May 23