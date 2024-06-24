Freed Raith Rovers midfielder joins up with ex-Dundee United striker at Irish top-flight strugglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Freed Raith Rovers midfielder joins up with ex-Dundee United striker at Irish top-flight strugglers

Scott McGill has been reunited with former Hearts coach Jon Daly at Dundalk.

By Iain Collin
Raith's Scott McGill looks to the sky in dejection at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
Scott McGill in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Freed Raith Rovers midfielder Scott McGill is excited to be reunited with ex-Dundee United striker Jon Daly after signing for Dundalk.

McGill was released by the Kirkcaldy club at the end of the season following 18 months with Raith.

After initially joining on loan from Hearts, the 22-year-old penned a 12-month deal at Stark’s Park last summer.

Scott McGill sends in a shot for Raith Rovers.
Scott McGill was a dependable option for Raith Rovers in his 18 months at the club. Image: SNS.

However, he managed just six league stars in 24 appearances last term and departed following the Premiership play-off final defeat to Ross County.

McGill will now join former Rovers team-mate Jamie Gullan at Dundalk in the League Of Ireland Premier Division where Daly took over as manager last month.

McGill said: “I can’t wait to get started. Jon Daly was a coach at Hearts when I was there.

“And when I spoke to him about coming here he told me exactly what he wants from me and his plans for the second half of the season. So it was a no-brainer.

“I like playing as a number ten or a number eight and going box-to-box and getting on the ball. So, hopefully, I can chip in with a couple of goals and assists.

Sharing a house

Speaking to the Dundalk website, he added: “Hammer [Gullan] was at Raith Rovers with me for a couple of years and I’m sharing a house with him.

“It’s always easier when you’re coming into a new team and you know a couple of boys.

“I obviously have to wait until July first to play my first game so that will give me another couple of weeks of training, which is good. But I can’t wait to get going now in a Dundalk shirt.”

McGill initially joined Raith on loan from Hearts in January 2023.

But, despite impressing in flashes after signing permanently, he never managed to hold down a regular starting berth.

Scott McGill in action for Hearts.
Scott McGill was at Hearts when Jon Daly was a coach with the Jambos. Image: SNS.

Daly added: “We are delighted to get Scott in. He was a young kid in the academy when I was at Hearts and he was highly regarded there by the club, and I’ve kept tabs on him since.

“He’s an extremely talented player who can play in a number of different positions.

“We very much see him as an attacking midfield option. But it’s nice to know that he could comfortably fill in elsewhere in emergencies.

“He’s had a few weeks off but he can’t play until the window opens on July first, so that will give him time to get up to speed and settle into the group.”

Dundalk currently sit ninth in the ten-team Irish top-flight but have picked up seven points from a possible 15 since Daly’s appointment on May 23

More from Football

Lee Ashcroft has said goodbye to Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lee Ashcroft leaves Dundee as club hail 'fantastic servant'
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer timeline laid out by Jim Goodwin
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Gordon Strachan gives rare insight into 'never make a decision' Dundee remit as Dens…
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo in the new home kit.
Ewan Otoo describes injury relief and hopes for year as Dunfermline return to pre-season…
Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas
Tony Docherty speaks to the media at Dundee's Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers 'process' as summer signings set to ramp…
Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy meets fans at the club's open day.
15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new…
Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin delivers Dundee United transfer update and Kevin Holt prognosis after nasty head…
21
Will Ferry, right, in action for Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: How did new boys fare in Brechin City outing?
Dunfermline players get ready for some running on their first day of pre-season training.
Inside Dunfermline's return to pre-season training as Liverpool and Manchester United link revealed