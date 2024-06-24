Boy, 14, charged with carrying meat cleaver on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, charged with carrying meat cleaver on Dundee street

Police were called to the scene on Saturday night.

By James Simpson
Police were called to the bottom of Hilltown. Image: Google Street View
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carrying a meat cleaver on a Dundee street.

Three police units were called to the bottom of Hilltown on Saturday evening.

A witness said a large group of youths was gathered near the junction with Victoria Road at around 6.30pm.

One teenager was taken away to an awaiting police van as other youngsters were questioned.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the weapon being placed into an evidence box.

‘Some of the kids looked really young’

He said: “There were a number of youths opposite the multi and three police units were at the scene.

“The police were putting a meat cleaver in a box.

“I couldn’t believe the age of the kids involved – some of the kids looked really young.

“Fair play to the officers for getting down there when they did.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon after officers were called to Hilltown, Dundee around 6.30pm on Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

