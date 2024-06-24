Boy, 14, charged with carrying meat cleaver on Dundee street

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with carrying a meat cleaver on a Dundee street.

Three police units were called to the bottom of Hilltown on Saturday evening.

A witness said a large group of youths was gathered near the junction with Victoria Road at around 6.30pm.

One teenager was taken away to an awaiting police van as other youngsters were questioned.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the weapon being placed into an evidence box.

‘Some of the kids looked really young’

He said: “There were a number of youths opposite the multi and three police units were at the scene.

“The police were putting a meat cleaver in a box.

“I couldn’t believe the age of the kids involved – some of the kids looked really young.

“Fair play to the officers for getting down there when they did.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection with carrying an offensive weapon after officers were called to Hilltown, Dundee around 6.30pm on Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”