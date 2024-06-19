1600s St Andrews home hits market with £1 million price tag

A 1600s home in the heart of St Andrews has hit the market for offers over £1 million.

Westburn Court, just off South Street, pre-dates the modern town.

Its courtyard fronting dates from the 1100s and includes fragments of stone from the old cathedral.

The courtyard is described as a “special feature” of the property and is gravelled with ivy around.

The house is white-harled under a pitched slate roof.

It was previously owned by the Grace family who added the upper floors in the mid-19th-century.

The property has three storeys, with a two-storey extension to the side as well as a conservatory.

The home is accessed by a door in the high stone wall which leads through a shelter to the courtyard.

From the courtyard, there is a door into the conservatory which has a pitched, glazed roof and wooden floor.

There is also a window and a half-glazed door into the hall.

Off the hall is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

There is also a shower room and a utility room with a sink, washing machine, tumble dryer and boiler.

On the first floor, an arch leads to the west and east-facing drawing room.

The room has a fireplace with a marble mantel and solid fuel stove.

The main bedroom, a guest bedroom and a shower room are also on this floor.

On the second floor, an L-shaped corridor connects two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

The larger bedroom has a dormer window looking over the gardens.

The St Andrews property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1m.

