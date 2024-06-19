1600s St Andrews home hits market with £1 million price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1600s St Andrews home hits market with £1 million price tag

The property's courtyard fronting dates from the 1100s and includes fragments of stone from the old cathedral.

By Ellidh Aitken
Westburn Court. Image: Savills
Westburn Court. Image: Savills

A 1600s home in the heart of St Andrews has hit the market for offers over £1 million.

Westburn Court, just off South Street, pre-dates the modern town.

Its courtyard fronting dates from the 1100s and includes fragments of stone from the old cathedral.

The courtyard is described as a “special feature” of the property and is gravelled with ivy around.

The house is white-harled under a pitched slate roof.

It was previously owned by the Grace family who added the upper floors in the mid-19th-century.

The property has three storeys, with a two-storey extension to the side as well as a conservatory.

The house is accessed by Westburn Lane. Image: Savills
The property dates back to the 1600s. Image: Savills
There is an enclosed courtyard. Image: Savills
The conservatory. Image: Savills
There are private gardens. Image: Savills

The home is accessed by a door in the high stone wall which leads through a shelter to the courtyard.

From the courtyard, there is a door into the conservatory which has a pitched, glazed roof and wooden floor.

There is also a window and a half-glazed door into the hall.

Off the hall is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

There is also a shower room and a utility room with a sink, washing machine, tumble dryer and boiler.

The hallway. Image: Savills
Inside the conservatory. Image: Savills
The open-plan living space. Image: Savills
The kitchen area. Image: Savills
There is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room. Image: Savills
The utility room. Image: Savills
There is a downstairs shower room. Image: Savills

On the first floor, an arch leads to the west and east-facing drawing room.

The room has a fireplace with a marble mantel and solid fuel stove.

The main bedroom, a guest bedroom and a shower room are also on this floor.

On the second floor, an L-shaped corridor connects two more bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

The larger bedroom has a dormer window looking over the gardens.

The stairwell. Image: Savills
The upstairs drawing room has a fireplace. Image: Savills
Another view of the drawing room. Image: Savills
The first floor shower room. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
There are four bedrooms. Image: Savills
Each bedroom has space for a double bed. Image: Savills
There is a shower room on the second floor. Image: Savills
The second floor also has a bathroom. Image: Savills

The St Andrews property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1m.

Elsewhere in Fife, a country house with a stunning interior, stone bothy and two log cabins is up for sale for £750k near Ladybank.

And an amazing £1.25 million waterfront property has hit the market in Crail.

