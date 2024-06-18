Fife country house has stunning interior, stone bothy and two log cabins for £750k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife country house has stunning interior, stone bothy and two log cabins for £750k

The current owners of Redlands Country Lodge near Ladybank use the main house as their residence and operate a successful holiday letting business.

By Jack McKeown
Redlands is surrounded by Fife countryside. Image: Thorntons.
Redlands is surrounded by Fife countryside. Image: Thorntons.

A former gamekeeper’s cottage in Fife has been given a stunning makeover and forms the centrepiece of a successful lifestyle business.

Redlands Country Lodge is four-bedroom home that comes with two log cabins and a stone bothy.

The properties are all set within a traditional courtyard in a slice of countryside just one mile from Ladybank.

Redlands offers the perfect lifestyle opportunity. Image: Thorntons.
The owners have beautifully upgraded the interior. Image: Thorntons.

It offers the opportunity to live in the main house and operate a holiday letting business on the same site.

Indeed, the current owners use the main house as their accommodation and for the past 18 years have run the log cabins and bothy as holiday accommodation.

Main house

The main house has been beautifully upgraded by the owners and is a stunning space. The living room has exposed beams, hardwood flooring and a wood burning stove.

Meanwhile, the enormous conservatory also has a wood burner and solid oak flooring. Currently used as living space it has previously been a breakfast room for guests and a yoga and art studio.

The huge conservatory has multiple potential uses. Image: Thorntons.
The living room has exposed beams and a wood burner. Image: Thorntons.

The kitchen has exposed rafters, Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer excellent countryside views.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor. The dual aspect main bedroom has a large built-in wardrobe. Two other rooms are set up as double bedrooms and the remaining room is currently used as an office.

Cabins and bothy

The two cabins are each made from solid logs and have their own private entrance. They both have  an open plan kitchen/living/dining area, adjoining double bedroom and en suite shower room.

The stone bothy has an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with French doors opening onto a private garden area. There’s a double bedroom, bathroom and WC.

There are two log cabins. Image: Thorntons.
The stone bothy forms part of the holiday letting business. Image: Thorntons.

Redlands Country Lodge has generous gardens with lawn, trees, hedges, and a garden room. The courtyard and driveway offer parking for numerous vehicles.

The log cabins and bothy all have their own private patios with hot tubs.

For those looking for equestrian facilities there are two stables within the grounds and plenty of local bridle paths.

Redlands is just a short walk from woodland and is surrounded by countryside. Ladybank is just a mile away and has a train station, shops, a doctor’s surgery and a pub.

 

Redlands Country Lodge is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £750,000.

