Fife country house has stunning interior, stone bothy and two log cabins for £750k

A former gamekeeper’s cottage in Fife has been given a stunning makeover and forms the centrepiece of a successful lifestyle business.

Redlands Country Lodge is four-bedroom home that comes with two log cabins and a stone bothy.

The properties are all set within a traditional courtyard in a slice of countryside just one mile from Ladybank.

It offers the opportunity to live in the main house and operate a holiday letting business on the same site.

Indeed, the current owners use the main house as their accommodation and for the past 18 years have run the log cabins and bothy as holiday accommodation.

Main house

The main house has been beautifully upgraded by the owners and is a stunning space. The living room has exposed beams, hardwood flooring and a wood burning stove.

Meanwhile, the enormous conservatory also has a wood burner and solid oak flooring. Currently used as living space it has previously been a breakfast room for guests and a yoga and art studio.

The kitchen has exposed rafters, Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer excellent countryside views.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor. The dual aspect main bedroom has a large built-in wardrobe. Two other rooms are set up as double bedrooms and the remaining room is currently used as an office.

Cabins and bothy

The two cabins are each made from solid logs and have their own private entrance. They both have an open plan kitchen/living/dining area, adjoining double bedroom and en suite shower room.

The stone bothy has an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with French doors opening onto a private garden area. There’s a double bedroom, bathroom and WC.

Redlands Country Lodge has generous gardens with lawn, trees, hedges, and a garden room. The courtyard and driveway offer parking for numerous vehicles.

The log cabins and bothy all have their own private patios with hot tubs.

For those looking for equestrian facilities there are two stables within the grounds and plenty of local bridle paths.

Redlands is just a short walk from woodland and is surrounded by countryside. Ladybank is just a mile away and has a train station, shops, a doctor’s surgery and a pub.

Redlands Country Lodge is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £750,000.