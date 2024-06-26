Dundee’s Alliance Trust in UK’s largest-ever investment trust merger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Dundee’s Alliance Trust in UK’s largest-ever investment trust merger

Alliance Trust will change its name as part of the merger - but its headquarters will remain in Dundee.

By Paul Malik
The exterior of Alliance Trust offices, River Court, West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee.
Alliance Trust offices, River Court, West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dundee’s Alliance Trust has announced the UK’s largest-ever investment trust merger with Witan Investment Trust.

The new entity will be named Alliance Witan Plc, and the company will remain headquartered in Dundee.

The merger is expected to create a combined company worth £5 billion.

The move follows the retirement announcement of Witan CEO Andrew Bell earlier this year.

A general meeting will be held for both companies, expected to take place in September.

The full merger will then likely finalise by the end of September or the beginning of October, dependent on approval from shareholders of Alliance Trust and Witan and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Alliance Trust merges with Witan

Witan shareholders are expected to benefit from an immediate uplift in market value on
completion of the transaction. They will have the option of a partial cash exit, it was confirmed.

Assets to be rolled over to Alliance Trust – which has its headquarters at Dundee’s City Quay – will include Witan’s listed investment company holdings. Witan’s secured loan notes will be novated to Alliance Trust.

Alliance Trust shareholders are not expected to suffer net value asset dilation as a result of the increase in the number of shares, bosses moved to reassure.

Dean Buckley, chair of Alliance Trust, said: “The formation of Alliance Witan brings together the two leading open-architecture multi-manager investment company propositions in the UK to form a FTSE 100 equity investment vehicle with the quality, cost efficiency and profile to play a leading role in the UK investment market.

“Shareholders will benefit from access to the proven investment process implemented
by our investment manager, Willis Towers Watson, and access to the world’s leading stock pickers.

“This is also a significant moment for our industry in broader terms – Alliance Witan
represents a key milestone in the history of the investment trust structure which has
demonstrated its capabilities very effectively over many decades.

Dean Buckley, chair of Alliance Trust. Supplied by Quill PR

“Combining our two historic companies, established in 1888 and 1909 respectively, recognises the attractive opportunity to deploy the investment strategy, which has proved to be robust through the investment cycle, at significantly greater scale.”

Largest investment firm on LSE

Andrew Ross, chairman of Witan, said: “Since Andrew Bell announced his intention to retire, we have been through an extensive process to identify the best candidate to take on the management of our shareholders’ assets.

“The board assessed a number of very strong proposals, including single-manager candidates with impressive track records.

Chair of Witan, Andrew Ross Image: Quill PR

“However, the board was unanimous in recommending the combination with Alliance Trust, which allows the continuation of our multi manager approach at lower fees and in a larger, more liquid vehicle.

“The companies share similar cultures and a mutual desire to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for retail investors in global equities.

“I am delighted to announce this transaction, the largest-ever investment trust combination, in Witan’s 100th year as a quoted company on the London Stock Exchange.”

