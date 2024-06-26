One of Stirling’s oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of Stirling’s oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale

Bothwell House was once owned by a descendant of Robert the Bruce.

By Chloe Burrell
Bothwell House in Stirling.
Bothwell House in Stirling. Image: Clyde Property

One of Stirling’s oldest constantly inhabited homes – dating from the 1500s – has gone up for sale.

Bothwell House on St John Street was once owned by Provost Robert Bruce, a descendant of Robert the Bruce.

It sits just a short walk from Stirling Castle and next door to the iconic Church of the Holy Rude.

Bothwell House is next to Church of the Holy Rude. Image: Google Street View

The four-bedroom home on St John Street, which was previously known as Boghall, is now on the market for offers over £320,000.

The property – spread over three levels – has retained several original features including a turnpike stair.

An entrance hallway leads to a grand staircase leading to the first floor.

Sitting room at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The sitting room. Image: Clyde Property
Dining area at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The dining area. Image: Clyde Property
Kitchen at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
Staircase at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The staircase. Image: Clyde Property

On this level, there is a spacious sitting room and elegant dining room.

There is also a fully fitted kitchen providing direct access to a private garden.

On the second level, there are three large bedrooms and a bathroom.

The third level also has a bedroom with a captivating view over the Ochil Hills.

Bedroom at Bothwell House in Stirling.
One of the bedrooms Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom at Bothwell House in Stirling.
Another double bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The third bedroom is on the second floor. Image: Clyde Property
Upper level at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The upper level. Image: Clyde Property
Garden at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The private garden. Image: Clyde Property
Garden at Bothwell House in Stirling.
The garden is surrounded by high walls. Image: Clyde Property

Completing the home is a basement consisting of two medieval vaulted cellars, which could be converted subject to permissions.

The walled garden, as well as being accessible from the kitchen, can also be accessed via a close leading to the street.

Bothwell House is being marketed for sale by Clyde Property.

In nearby Bridge of Allan, a beautifully modernised lodge is for sale for nearly half a million pounds.

