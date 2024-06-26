One of Stirling’s oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale

One of Stirling’s oldest constantly inhabited homes – dating from the 1500s – has gone up for sale.

Bothwell House on St John Street was once owned by Provost Robert Bruce, a descendant of Robert the Bruce.

It sits just a short walk from Stirling Castle and next door to the iconic Church of the Holy Rude.

The four-bedroom home on St John Street, which was previously known as Boghall, is now on the market for offers over £320,000.

The property – spread over three levels – has retained several original features including a turnpike stair.

An entrance hallway leads to a grand staircase leading to the first floor.

On this level, there is a spacious sitting room and elegant dining room.

There is also a fully fitted kitchen providing direct access to a private garden.

On the second level, there are three large bedrooms and a bathroom.

The third level also has a bedroom with a captivating view over the Ochil Hills.

Completing the home is a basement consisting of two medieval vaulted cellars, which could be converted subject to permissions.

The walled garden, as well as being accessible from the kitchen, can also be accessed via a close leading to the street.

Bothwell House is being marketed for sale by Clyde Property.

