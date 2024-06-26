Boost your numeracy skills with free courses in Fife

Does the thought of needing to do maths at work or at home make you anxious? Maths isn’t a skill that comes easily to everyone and that’s okay. However, it is an important skill that can be an asset in many areas of your life.

That’s why Fife Council is excited to offer the Multiply – Numeracy Skills programme, a comprehensive initiative aimed at boosting people’s confidence and ability to use maths and numbers effectively in their daily lives.

These free numeracy courses are available to all Fife residents, providing an excellent opportunity to gain valuable skills and qualifications.

The Multiply programme is designed to help individuals improve their numeracy skills, which can open doors to new job opportunities, career advancement or further education. Whether you need to enhance your maths skills for work, home or personal development, these courses offer something for everyone.

Unlock new opportunities with Multiply

The Fife Multiply programme offers easy local access to a variety of numeracy courses and initiatives. Delivered by the Council’s Adult Basic Education team in partnership with Fife College, Fife Voluntary Action and other local providers, these courses are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the community.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, highlights the programme’s impact: “Through the Fife Multiply programme, we want to boost people’s confidence to use maths and numbers effectively in daily life, at home and work.

“This is a great opportunity for people to attain a qualification to open doors to new jobs, career progression or further study.

“The Fife Multiply programme also offers a valuable addition to the Council’s cost of living support, with courses on budgeting and confidence with money that can help ease the pressure of the cost of living crisis.”

Free courses in Fife for everyday life

The Fife Multiply courses are designed to help with a variety of everyday tasks, such as:

Improving household finances

Assisting children with homework

Understanding statistics and facts in the media

Enhancing numeracy skills relevant to specific job roles

Courses are available for those who don’t currently have National 5 Maths (or equivalent) and are aged 16 or above.

Join the Multiply programme today

Whether you want to build confidence in your numerical abilities, prepare for a new career or simply manage your finances better, the Multiply programme has something for you. With numerous free and accessible courses available across Fife, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

Visit the Multipy website today to learn more about the courses on offer and sign up, or if you’d like to chat to a member of the team, call 0800 783 5161.