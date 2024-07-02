Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises ‘arrogance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises ‘arrogance’

The Tannadice academy graduate will try his luck in the League of Ireland

By Alan Temple
Archie Meekison during his time at Dundee United
Meekison showed flashes of undoubted potential at United. Image: SNS

Dundee United academy graduate Archie Meekison has joined Bohemian FC on “a multi-year deal” following his Tannadice exit.

Meekison, 22, was among the 15 players to depart the Tangerines in the aftermath of their promotion to the Premiership.

And he has wasted no time in securing a new club, linking up with the Dubliners.

The classy Scotland U/21 international could make his debut when Bohemians – eighth in the top-flight after 20 matches – face Galway United on Thursday evening.

Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison is hoping to sparkle in Ireland. Image: SNS

Meekison told their official website: “I was with Dundee United since I was seven, so they are pretty much all I have ever known in football. I was ready to make a change.

“This is a big season for me and my career and I am excited to be here in Dublin and to make a fresh start.

“I am hoping to excite, that is my game. I like to be on the half-turn, playing forward, and being good on the ball. I want to express myself, play with a bit more arrogance and be a player who people speak about after the game.”

Meekison made 39 senior appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at Tannadice, but endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign due to a persistent knee injury. 

