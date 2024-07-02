Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises ‘arrogance’

Dundee United academy graduate Archie Meekison has joined Bohemian FC on “a multi-year deal” following his Tannadice exit.

Meekison, 22, was among the 15 players to depart the Tangerines in the aftermath of their promotion to the Premiership.

And he has wasted no time in securing a new club, linking up with the Dubliners.

The classy Scotland U/21 international could make his debut when Bohemians – eighth in the top-flight after 20 matches – face Galway United on Thursday evening.

Meekison told their official website: “I was with Dundee United since I was seven, so they are pretty much all I have ever known in football. I was ready to make a change.

“This is a big season for me and my career and I am excited to be here in Dublin and to make a fresh start.

“I am hoping to excite, that is my game. I like to be on the half-turn, playing forward, and being good on the ball. I want to express myself, play with a bit more arrogance and be a player who people speak about after the game.”

Meekison made 39 senior appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at Tannadice, but endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign due to a persistent knee injury.