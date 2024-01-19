Archie Meekison jokes that top London doc would snub Dundee United shirt as comeback kid follows EPL recovery blueprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Archie Meekison jokes that top London doc would snub Dundee United shirt as comeback kid follows EPL recovery blueprint

Meekison made his return from injury last Friday night.

By Alan Temple
Archie Meekison of Dundee United in action against Inverness
Meekison back in action against Inverness. Image: SNS

Archie Meekison has hailed Dundee United for sparing no expense in a bid to get to the bottom of his “unique” knee complaint.

Meekison suffered a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) earlier this season, with the Scotland U21 starlet revealing that the Tangerines’ medical staff had never seen a setback of its type.

That sort of injury is usually accompanied by damage to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) or medial cruciate ligament (MCL) and, while he is grateful “it was 11 weeks rather than 11 months”, it did require elite advice.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison finally succeeds in testing Mark Ridgers
Meekison succeeds in testing Mark Ridgers. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“After the Inverness away game in September, I twisted my knee the wrong way and I felt it go,” said Meekison.

“We started treating it as a low strain in the LCL and did a four-week rehab. Then in the session before I was due to return to training, I took a shot, and it went again. We got that scanned and I had torn my LCL.

“The club have done everything for me. They sent me down to London and made sure I got the best advice and treatment available in the UK before making the decision not to go with surgery.

“The acute injury I had was unique and a little strange for the physios and specialists. Marsh (Marcin Szosztak), our physio, hadn’t seen an injury like it and that meant a little research needed done.”

Jersey joke

Despite initial fears that surgery would be required, PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) injections were deemed the best course of action, and Meekison is adamant he has felt a swift benefit.

Meekison made his long-awaited comeback last Friday night, helping United to a 1-0 win at Inverness.

Archie Meekison of Dundee United on Scotland duty
Meekison in Scotland U21 action. Image: SNS

“When I went down there, the specialist had seen three (LCL issues) that day – so although it was unique to us, in the big scheme of things, they actually see a good few,” Meekison continued. “He knew the situation, exactly.

“He works with all the English Premier League clubs and when you go into his specialist room, you see all the signed shirts from the teams he has worked with. He’s definitely the top man!”

He added: “There’s no United shirt up there, yet. If I was to send him one, I think he’d be like, “who?” No, I’m very thankful to United for sending me to someone like that and getting me the right advice.”

Most challenging yet

And Meekison is evidently desperate to make up for lost time.

Even prior to his knee issues, Meekison was tormented by knocks and niggles, impeding his ability to make a big impact in what he believed would be a huge season for his development.

Archie Meekison pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base
Meekison has endured a disrupted campaign. Image: SNS

“It’s been the most mentally challenging season of my career,” he continued. “With us dropping back into the Championship, it was a big season for me; wanting to play as many games as possible.

“I’ve been unlucky to miss as many games as I have, but I’ve got the whole second half of the season to make up that lost time. I want to play as much as possible now that I’m back fit.

“Just being back on the training pitch and around the team makes me feel good about everything.”

He is similarly buoyed by the support of United manager Jim Goodwin who, throughout the player’s absence, made it clear that he sees the youngster as a top talent.

Meekison added: “The gaffer has been brilliant with me throughout the rehab, being patient enough to make sure the recovery period is done properly – while reassuring me that, when I do come back, I’ll get the chance to kick on from where I was before.”

