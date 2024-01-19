Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits

Dean Moir was originally accused of making more than £620,000 from his illicit enterprise.

By Jamie Buchan
Dean Moir served time in jail for dealing cocaine in 2018. Image: LinkedIn

A Perth construction boss has agreed to surrender £30,000 of drug-dealing proceeds following nearly five years of negotiations with prosecutors.

He and accomplice Paul Hannigan were caught by police chopping up the Class A drug with caffeine in a kitchen drug factory in October 2018.

Both men were jailed for three years in July the following year.

Proceeds of crime

The Crown later launched a Proceeds of Crime action against Moir in a bid to reclaim the cash he made from his illicit trade.

Prosecutors initially claimed the 50-year-old had made a profit of £620,371 – more than £100,000 every year for six years.

Dean Moir is led to prison after a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court in 2019.

However, this week, following negotiations between lawyers and prosecutors that have been rumbling on since 2019, it was accepted Moir had benefited by just £30,000.

A confiscation order for the full amount was made at Perth Sheriff Court.

Moir, managing director of Canmore Construction, was not present when the order was made by Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC.

Solicitor David Holmes described his client’s finances as a “complex” matter which involved properties in his name purchased before 2000.

Police had already seized just over £1,500 cash and Moir will have to pay back the remaining amount within six months.

White powder down the sink

Previously, the court heard how Moir, then a self-employed joiner, threw a frying pan of cocaine into a sink when police raided the drug factory at Hannigan’s home in Ballantine Place.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the pair were caught cutting the cocaine with caffeine and other substances in an effort to maximise their profits.

Perth Sheriff Court

“Moir was holding a frying pan full of white powder,” he said.

“He threw the contents into a basin of water in the sink.

“He was wearing blue latex gloves with powder residue on them.

“They were tested and proved negative for controlled drugs.”

Mr Sweeney said: “Police formed the impression he had been adulterating cocaine within the kitchen prior to their arrival.

“The powder in the frying pan was wet.

“There was some in the sink and basin. It was a wet paste.

“The maximum potential illicit value was between £11,150 and £22,300.”

The court heard Moir, of Almond Gardens, had earned a significant income through his joinery business.

He was described as a family man with a good work ethic.

