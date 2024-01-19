Wife of St Johnstone star opens up on mental and physical toll of cancer fight

The wife of St Johnstone winger Graham Carey has opened up on the mental and physical toll of fighting cancer for a fourth time.

⁣Rachel Borthwick announced in November 2023 that she had been given her fourth diagnosis in two years after finding a lump on her body.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – was given her first all-clear in 2022 after finding a lump on her breast in September 2021.

However, in March 2023 she discovered another lump in her armpit.

Wife of St Johnstone star tells of cancer agony

Since the latest diagnosis, Rachel has written on her Instagram page that she is determined to keep fighting cancer.

But in a post on Thursday night she revealed some of the struggles she has faced.

She has been receiving treatment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in her native Glasgow.

Alongside a picture of a needle in her wrist, she wrote: “I was so upset today and I genuinely haven’t cried for months but there is no way to properly describe how it feels being in the Beatson.

“It’s really overwhelming. Everyone is always lovely and it’s nice inside but somehow there’s a cold eeriness that makes me want to get out straight away.

“I think just knowing that I am there for ME, knowing that I’M the cancer patient is the terrifying thing.

“My hand is bruised and sore all over now and I feel mentally exhausted.

“I have just had enough of cancer life, it’s brutal and so so unfair.

“The longer I’m in this s***storm the more people I meet with heartbreaking stories and it is so so hard to keep a brave face on every day.

“It’s all around me constantly and I feel like I’m just waiting for the day they give me a timescale.”

More than £55k raised in Rachel Borthwick fundraiser

Rachel has been through three different chemotherapy treatments and radiotherapy – none of which has been ultimately successful.

A GoFundMe page – set up by her sister Sarah – seeks help with alternative medicines and possible travel requirements.

So far it has raised more than £55,000 from more than 2,000 donations.

She added on Instagram: “I am currently still looking at going to Mexico, London or somewhere else abroad for further treatment after I am finished chemo.

“All of the treatments range between £30,000-£50,000 and that doesn’t include flights and everything else.

“There’s also a strong possibility that I will need to do this more than once.

“My GoFundMe link is still above in my bio if anyone would like to help.

“Thank you.”

Irishman Graham Carey, 34, joined St Johnstone from CSKA Sofia in July 2022.

He has scored two goals in 18 Premiership games so far this season.