Wife of St Johnstone star opens up on mental and physical toll of cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Wife of St Johnstone star opens up on mental and physical toll of cancer fight

Rachel Borthwick says battling the disease has been 'brutal'.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Rachel Borthwick, and getting treatment at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.
Rachel Borthwick has revealed some of the struggles she has faced. Images: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

The wife of St Johnstone winger Graham Carey has opened up on the mental and physical toll of fighting cancer for a fourth time.

⁣Rachel Borthwick announced in November 2023 that she had been given her fourth diagnosis in two years after finding a lump on her body.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – was given her first all-clear in 2022 after finding a lump on her breast in September 2021.

However, in March 2023 she discovered another lump in her armpit.

Wife of St Johnstone star tells of cancer agony

Since the latest diagnosis, Rachel has written on her Instagram page that she is determined to keep fighting cancer.

But in a post on Thursday night she revealed some of the struggles she has faced.

She has been receiving treatment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in her native Glasgow.

Rachel Borthwick
Rachel Borthwick has been receiving cancer treatment. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

Alongside a picture of a needle in her wrist, she wrote: “I was so upset today and I genuinely haven’t cried for months but there is no way to properly describe how it feels being in the Beatson.

“It’s really overwhelming. Everyone is always lovely and it’s nice inside but somehow there’s a cold eeriness that makes me want to get out straight away.

“I think just knowing that I am there for ME, knowing that I’M the cancer patient is the terrifying thing.

“My hand is bruised and sore all over now and I feel mentally exhausted.

“I have just had enough of cancer life, it’s brutal and so so unfair.

“The longer I’m in this s***storm the more people I meet with heartbreaking stories and it is so so hard to keep a brave face on every day.

“It’s all around me constantly and I feel like I’m just waiting for the day they give me a timescale.”

More than £55k raised in Rachel Borthwick fundraiser

Rachel has been through three different chemotherapy treatments and radiotherapy – none of which has been ultimately successful.

A GoFundMe page – set up by her sister Sarah – seeks help with alternative medicines and possible travel requirements.

So far it has raised more than £55,000 from more than 2,000 donations.

She added on Instagram: “I am currently still looking at going to Mexico, London or somewhere else abroad for further treatment after I am finished chemo.

“All of the treatments range between £30,000-£50,000 and that doesn’t include flights and everything else.

“There’s also a strong possibility that I will need to do this more than once.

“My GoFundMe link is still above in my bio if anyone would like to help.

“Thank you.”

St Johnstone's Graham Carey applauds the fans at full-time.
St Johnstone’s Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

Irishman Graham Carey, 34, joined St Johnstone from CSKA Sofia in July 2022.

He has scored two goals in 18 Premiership games so far this season.

More from Perth & Kinross

Dean Moir served time in jail for dealing cocaine in 2018. Image: LinkedIn
Perth construction boss must surrender £30k of drug dealing profits
Owen Kerr was jailed for murdering Andrew Tosh outside the Bowbridge Bar in 1998.
Dundee murderer Owen Kerr given more jail time for prison social worker attack
Suzanne Scott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court where footage of the crash she caused was played.
Watch as Perthshire driver flips car while trying to avoid pothole
Grey bins piled up in Perth and Kinross Council depot
Council 'sorry for confusion' after backtrack on Perthshire new grey bin recycling rules
Perth Leisure Pool interior with families enjoying mix of pools and slides
Perth sports centres closure plan: What happens next?
3
View of Loch Tay from Sron a'Chlachain, Killin.
Police and firefighters spend three hours searching for kayaker on Loch Tay
Robert Reid's frightening behaviour was in front of families at McDonald's.
Whisky-wielding Perth man threatened to kill McDonald's staff
Rain in Dundee as fresh weather warning issued for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast in further weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and…
Alan Pirie in butcher gear smiling as he holds two pies to the camera behind the counter in his Newtyle shop
How a Newtyle village butcher claimed FIFTH World Scotch pie crown
Police and firefighters at the scene of fire at Scott Street, Perth.
One person taken to hospital as police probe Perth fire

Conversation