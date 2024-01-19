Closing date for Dundee city centre Argos confirmed

A closing date has been confirmed for the Argos store in Dundee city centre.

The retailer is leaving the Overgate Shopping Centre after more than two decades.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus confirmed in December that Argos had taken the decision not to renew its lease.

Now signs have been put up inside the outlet to confirm its last day of trading will be Saturday March 2.

Customers are being advised to use the Argos outlet inside the Sainsbury’s store near Broughty Ferry from Sunday March 3.

It comes amid a raft of changes for the Overgate, with the imminent arrival of Frasers.

Sports Direct advertises new Overgate location

Hoardings have now been put up inside the centre ahead of its opening later this year.

This includes a large sign advertising that Sports Direct will be moving to the first floor of the former Debenhams shop as part of Frasers – just a few doors along from its existing unit.

Other firms including Rituals and Pandora have also moved into the centre in recent months.

However, the Smiggle store, which had been in the Overgate for eight years, closed on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a bridal shop is shutting after more than 20 years and a longstanding Broughty Ferry menswear store is also closing its doors.

But plans have been lodged for the opening of a new whisky shop in the city centre.

You can keep tabs on the empty and occupied units in Dundee’s main shopping areas using The Courier’s high street tracker.