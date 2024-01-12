Broughty Ferry menswear store closing after more than a century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry menswear store closing after more than a century

The owners of Millars have cited low footfall and falling consumer spending.

By Andrew Robson
Millars of Broughty Ferry set to close.
Millars of Broughty Ferry set to close. Image: Google Street View

Men’s clothing store Millars of Broughty Ferry is closing after more than a century of trading.

The family-owned business on Gray Street is a stalwart of the area’s retail scene.

However, its owners say low footfall and reducing customer spending mean it cannot continue.

Third-generation family member and current owner Jonathan Booth said: “We’ve not taken this decision lightly.

“Since Covid, it has been a real fight to keep the place going.

Jonathan Booth of Millars of Broughty Ferry
Jonathan Booth pictured in 2018. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Even after we downsized (in 2019), footfall has never been the same since and average spend has been down over the last few years.

“It was a tough decision but we just couldn’t keep going.”

The 46-year-old added: “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Broughty Ferry.

“Myself and wife Kerry-Lyn would like to thank everyone for the support over the last 24 years.”

Millars of Broughty Ferry will close next Saturday (January 20).

New owner of Accessorise at Millars

A branch of the business, Accessorise at Millars – also on Gray Street – opened in 2016, selling bags, scarves, candles and costume jewellery.

Over the Christmas period, the store changed hands, as Jonathan and Kerry-Lyn sold it to Carole Leslie.

Accessorise at Millers also on Gray Street Broughty Ferry
Accessorise at Millers also on Gray Street. Image: Google Street View

Jonathan said: “We’re happy that Accessorise at Millars will continue to operate under the same name.

“Carole has worked for us before and we are delighted she has taken the shop on – it’s in good hands.”

Accessorise at Millars will reopen under its new management this Monday.

The closure of Millars comes as The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is closing this Sunday.

You can keep tabs on openings and closures to businesses elsewhere in Dundee using The Courier’s High Street Tracker.

