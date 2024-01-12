Broughty Ferry menswear store closing after more than a century

Men’s clothing store Millars of Broughty Ferry is closing after more than a century of trading.

The family-owned business on Gray Street is a stalwart of the area’s retail scene.

However, its owners say low footfall and reducing customer spending mean it cannot continue.

Third-generation family member and current owner Jonathan Booth said: “We’ve not taken this decision lightly.

“Since Covid, it has been a real fight to keep the place going.

“Even after we downsized (in 2019), footfall has never been the same since and average spend has been down over the last few years.

“It was a tough decision but we just couldn’t keep going.”

The 46-year-old added: “I’ve got nothing bad to say about Broughty Ferry.

“Myself and wife Kerry-Lyn would like to thank everyone for the support over the last 24 years.”

Millars of Broughty Ferry will close next Saturday (January 20).

New owner of Accessorise at Millars

A branch of the business, Accessorise at Millars – also on Gray Street – opened in 2016, selling bags, scarves, candles and costume jewellery.

Over the Christmas period, the store changed hands, as Jonathan and Kerry-Lyn sold it to Carole Leslie.

Jonathan said: “We’re happy that Accessorise at Millars will continue to operate under the same name.

“Carole has worked for us before and we are delighted she has taken the shop on – it’s in good hands.”

Accessorise at Millars will reopen under its new management this Monday.

The closure of Millars comes as The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is closing this Sunday.

You can keep tabs on openings and closures to businesses elsewhere in Dundee using The Courier’s High Street Tracker.