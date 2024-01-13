House of Fraser is coming to Dundee. Will this ‘catalyst’ be enough to save the city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House of Fraser is coming to Dundee. Will this ‘catalyst’ be enough to save the city centre?

Will multi-brand retailer House of Fraser coming to Dundee be enough to save struggling city centre retail?

2024 will see the opening of several major projects in Tayside, including House of Fraser in Dundee's former Debenhams store. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
2024 will see the opening of several major projects in Tayside, including House of Fraser in Dundee's former Debenhams store. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

There has been a positive buzz around Dundee City Centre since the announcement that multi-brand retailer Frasers will be taking over the former Debenhams Site.

The Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Centre in Spring 2023, with a warrant for £5.5 million of work at the former Debenhams unit also submitted to Dundee City Council in September last year.

This development comes at a time when High Street outlets in towns and cities across the UK are struggling with a range of pressing issues.

A shift towards online shopping, and the unprecedented repercussions from the pandemic and cost of living crisis has added stress to businesses that are already trying to adapt to new customer behaviours.

What is Frasers and why are Dundonians getting excited?

Brands under the Frasers Group banner include the House of Fraser, USC, Game, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles.

It is owned by the billionaire retail magnate and former Newcastle United FC owner Mike Ashley, with his company expecting to open several different outlets in the Overgate in September.

Despite the significant footfall this could bring to the city centre, it is yet to be seen how this will affect other businesses in the surrounding area, with smaller independent retailers looking forward to any positive knock on effects the move may have.

High profile move shows Dundee ‘open for business’

The director of Dundee-based architect firm, Nicoll Russell Studios Ltd, Willie Watt believes that when Frasers arrives on the Dundee shopping scene it will act as a “catalyst”.

“I’m very pleased to see the very best in the UK coming to my home city and have been impressed by the work Frasers has done in other cities”, says Mr Watt, who has worked on high profile architecture projects across the country.

“I think it shows that Dundee is very much open for business and it has to be good for everyone in the city, acting as a possible catalyst for the city.

“Signing off a lease for the development has to be applauded. It is the financial commitment that the city deserves and that other cities will be jealous off.”

Willie Watt, director of Dundee-based architect firm, Nicoll Russell Studios Ltd. Image: supplied.

The former president of the Dundee Institute of Architects’ also argues that more customers will visit Scotland’s fourth city, encouraging additional visitors to other retailers as a result.

“One of the problems Dundee has had is a reduction in footfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of online shopping, with this going to benefit businesses across the city”, he argues.

“This development will be great because it is going to fundamentally reinforce footfall. It gives people in the city centre more alternative places to live in, work in and to shop in, so it is a virtuous circle.

“It reinforces Dundee as a destination and people have to believe Dundee is going places and that its stands out as high streets in cities and towns across the UK struggle.

“The confidence the place has in itself creates more opportunity and it will be a catalyst for the city.”

Can House of Fraser Dundee reverse city centre exodus?

This potential influx could also help stem, even reverse, the exodus of retailers from Dundee City Centre.

Earlier this week, Dundee City Council put forward proposals to invest £1 million in improving the Murraygate in a move it hopes will attract more businesses to the area.

Members of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce are keen to see other smaller businesses benefit from the arrival of Frasers.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

CEO Alison Henderson, said: “It is definitely positive and since the announcement took place businesses have renewed their leases and moved into the shopping centre.

“Another positive is that it (Frasers) will have its own unit in the former Debenhams site, which takes worry away from smaller businesses, who are already in the Overgate.

“There are also positives for other smaller businesses too and it will help the city because it needs bigger names, and this will trickle through to the high street.

Two Dundee city centre shopping centres remains ‘a challenge’

When The Courier asked Ms Henderson about whether this Frasers investment was a big enough step forward in the battle to sustain Dundee’s High Street, she said it was a “qualified yes”.

“One of the challenges Dundee has had for a long, long time is that it has two shopping centres, the Overgate and the Wellgate, with businesses on the Murraygate located in between.

“It has been a challenge to maintain high quality and footfall between the two centres and Dundee still needs a lot of support. There is no one obvious answer and it has taken a lot of work from local businesses to grow since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Shopping is no longer the first ‘sport of choice’ on a weekend, when people used to spend a lot of time in the city centre. Habits have dramatically changed and people have to take responsibility for making sure that the city centre is thriving.

House of Fraser Dundee can add to growing ‘vibrancy’

“No one has got a golden bullet and the cost for smaller, independent businesses is significant. The cost of rent is really high, and they are reliant on paying staffing and high utility costs, which makes it really difficult for them.

“There has been a move towards more cafes and restaurants because people come into the city for experiences now.

“This means shopping centres have switched towards providing experiences and prioritising events to bring people to the city and with a really good mix of people in Dundee, it gives a vibrancy to the city.”

“The large amount of students here helps produce part-time jobs and one of the key aims of the city council’s investment fund has been to encourage more folk to live in the city centre.”

