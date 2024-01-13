House of Fraser is coming to Dundee. Will this ‘catalyst’ be enough to save the city centre?

There has been a positive buzz around Dundee City Centre since the announcement that multi-brand retailer Frasers will be taking over the former Debenhams Site.

The Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Centre in Spring 2023, with a warrant for £5.5 million of work at the former Debenhams unit also submitted to Dundee City Council in September last year.

This development comes at a time when High Street outlets in towns and cities across the UK are struggling with a range of pressing issues.

A shift towards online shopping, and the unprecedented repercussions from the pandemic and cost of living crisis has added stress to businesses that are already trying to adapt to new customer behaviours.

What is Frasers and why are Dundonians getting excited?

Brands under the Frasers Group banner include the House of Fraser, USC, Game, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles.

It is owned by the billionaire retail magnate and former Newcastle United FC owner Mike Ashley, with his company expecting to open several different outlets in the Overgate in September.

Despite the significant footfall this could bring to the city centre, it is yet to be seen how this will affect other businesses in the surrounding area, with smaller independent retailers looking forward to any positive knock on effects the move may have.

High profile move shows Dundee ‘open for business’

The director of Dundee-based architect firm, Nicoll Russell Studios Ltd, Willie Watt believes that when Frasers arrives on the Dundee shopping scene it will act as a “catalyst”.

“I’m very pleased to see the very best in the UK coming to my home city and have been impressed by the work Frasers has done in other cities”, says Mr Watt, who has worked on high profile architecture projects across the country.

“I think it shows that Dundee is very much open for business and it has to be good for everyone in the city, acting as a possible catalyst for the city.

“Signing off a lease for the development has to be applauded. It is the financial commitment that the city deserves and that other cities will be jealous off.”

The former president of the Dundee Institute of Architects’ also argues that more customers will visit Scotland’s fourth city, encouraging additional visitors to other retailers as a result.

“One of the problems Dundee has had is a reduction in footfall due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of online shopping, with this going to benefit businesses across the city”, he argues.

“This development will be great because it is going to fundamentally reinforce footfall. It gives people in the city centre more alternative places to live in, work in and to shop in, so it is a virtuous circle.

“It reinforces Dundee as a destination and people have to believe Dundee is going places and that its stands out as high streets in cities and towns across the UK struggle.

“The confidence the place has in itself creates more opportunity and it will be a catalyst for the city.”

Can House of Fraser Dundee reverse city centre exodus?

This potential influx could also help stem, even reverse, the exodus of retailers from Dundee City Centre.

Earlier this week, Dundee City Council put forward proposals to invest £1 million in improving the Murraygate in a move it hopes will attract more businesses to the area.

Members of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce are keen to see other smaller businesses benefit from the arrival of Frasers.

CEO Alison Henderson, said: “It is definitely positive and since the announcement took place businesses have renewed their leases and moved into the shopping centre.

“Another positive is that it (Frasers) will have its own unit in the former Debenhams site, which takes worry away from smaller businesses, who are already in the Overgate.

“There are also positives for other smaller businesses too and it will help the city because it needs bigger names, and this will trickle through to the high street.

Two Dundee city centre shopping centres remains ‘a challenge’

When The Courier asked Ms Henderson about whether this Frasers investment was a big enough step forward in the battle to sustain Dundee’s High Street, she said it was a “qualified yes”.

“One of the challenges Dundee has had for a long, long time is that it has two shopping centres, the Overgate and the Wellgate, with businesses on the Murraygate located in between.

“It has been a challenge to maintain high quality and footfall between the two centres and Dundee still needs a lot of support. There is no one obvious answer and it has taken a lot of work from local businesses to grow since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Shopping is no longer the first ‘sport of choice’ on a weekend, when people used to spend a lot of time in the city centre. Habits have dramatically changed and people have to take responsibility for making sure that the city centre is thriving.

House of Fraser Dundee can add to growing ‘vibrancy’

“No one has got a golden bullet and the cost for smaller, independent businesses is significant. The cost of rent is really high, and they are reliant on paying staffing and high utility costs, which makes it really difficult for them.

“There has been a move towards more cafes and restaurants because people come into the city for experiences now.

“This means shopping centres have switched towards providing experiences and prioritising events to bring people to the city and with a really good mix of people in Dundee, it gives a vibrancy to the city.”

“The large amount of students here helps produce part-time jobs and one of the key aims of the city council’s investment fund has been to encourage more folk to live in the city centre.”