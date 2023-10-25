EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee Debenhams to become Frasers store with other Mike Ashley brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee Debenhams to become Frasers store with other Mike Ashley brands

Revealed: When Frasers will open, the existing Overgate stores relocating and the multi-million-pound budget.

Frasers department store is coming to the Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

A Frasers department store will open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee next year.

The Debenhams unit, which has been vacant since December 2020, will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

The prime Dundee city centre unit is one of the main reasons Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Last month, a building warrant for £5.5 million of work was submitted to Dundee City Council.

Now, Sovereign Centros, the company which manages the Overgate on behalf of Frasers Group, has spoken publicly about the plans for the first time.

Frasers Dundee plans

Both Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

New Overgate owner Mike Ashley. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group owns the Overgate Shopping Centre and brands such as Sports Direct, USC and Game. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

There will be a large beauty section at the front of the ground floor. Evans Cycles and Game – both Ashley bands – will have sections inside.

The escalator will be in place to navigate between the levels. It is possible the entrance from the upper floor of the Overgate will be branded as Sports Direct.

A decision on whether to reinstate the café is still to be taken.

Frasers Dundee timeline

An auction of fixtures and fittings from Debenhams will take place next month.

Work to strip out the store will begin in December. The refurbishment work will then begin in February with Frasers due to open in mid-September.

An initial budget of £5.5m has been set to create the Frasers store, but this could be exceeded.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros, said: “Frasers Group has been reviewing Debenhams ever since it took ownership.

“It will occupy the full store – Frasers as the main brand but with sections for other brands.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros with Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre.

“It will have a department store feel with beauty products at the entrance on the ground floor.

“I know some people think department stores have had their day but it’s a concept Frasers Group has worked on consistently for the last five years. They are trading well from them.”

Overgate investments

Mr Elgey said Debenhams used to account for up to 20% of the Overgate’s footfall.

He is hoping that Frasers will help increase the Overgate’s current annual visitors from 10 million a year to more than 12 million.

Meanwhile other investments are planned in the form of EV charging stations, solar panels and improved lighting.

In terms of the vacant units created with the relocation of Sports Direct and USC, Mr Elgey said the chance to upsize will be offered to other tenants.

However, he would not rule out another one of Mike Ashley’s brands – such as Flannels – also moving into the centre.

He added: “Frasers Group are not shy about putting their other brands into vacant units.

“Where there is an opportunity they will do that which could be Flannels, Everlast Gym or some of their more premium brands.

“We are seeing several retailers renew their leases partly on the back of the Frasers plans. Rituals and Pandora moving in is also a coup for us.

“The next 12 to 24 months for Overgate Shopping Centre is very exciting.”

