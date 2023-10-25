EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee Debenhams to become Frasers store with other Mike Ashley brands

A Frasers department store will open in the former Debenhams unit at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee next year.

The Debenhams unit, which has been vacant since December 2020, will see millions of pounds of investment as Frasers and other brands controlled by retail magnate Mike Ashley move in.

The prime Dundee city centre unit is one of the main reasons Frasers Group acquired the Overgate Shopping Centre earlier this year.

Last month, a building warrant for £5.5 million of work was submitted to Dundee City Council.

Now, Sovereign Centros, the company which manages the Overgate on behalf of Frasers Group, has spoken publicly about the plans for the first time.

Frasers Dundee plans

Both Sports Direct and USC will close their existing shops at the Overgate to move into the three-storey department store.

There will be a large beauty section at the front of the ground floor. Evans Cycles and Game – both Ashley bands – will have sections inside.

The escalator will be in place to navigate between the levels. It is possible the entrance from the upper floor of the Overgate will be branded as Sports Direct.

A decision on whether to reinstate the café is still to be taken.

Frasers Dundee timeline

An auction of fixtures and fittings from Debenhams will take place next month.

Work to strip out the store will begin in December. The refurbishment work will then begin in February with Frasers due to open in mid-September.

An initial budget of £5.5m has been set to create the Frasers store, but this could be exceeded.

Matt Elgey, senior leasing and asset manager at Sovereign Centros, said: “Frasers Group has been reviewing Debenhams ever since it took ownership.

“It will occupy the full store – Frasers as the main brand but with sections for other brands.

“It will have a department store feel with beauty products at the entrance on the ground floor.

“I know some people think department stores have had their day but it’s a concept Frasers Group has worked on consistently for the last five years. They are trading well from them.”

Overgate investments

Mr Elgey said Debenhams used to account for up to 20% of the Overgate’s footfall.

He is hoping that Frasers will help increase the Overgate’s current annual visitors from 10 million a year to more than 12 million.

Meanwhile other investments are planned in the form of EV charging stations, solar panels and improved lighting.

In terms of the vacant units created with the relocation of Sports Direct and USC, Mr Elgey said the chance to upsize will be offered to other tenants.

However, he would not rule out another one of Mike Ashley’s brands – such as Flannels – also moving into the centre.

He added: “Frasers Group are not shy about putting their other brands into vacant units.

“Where there is an opportunity they will do that which could be Flannels, Everlast Gym or some of their more premium brands.

“We are seeing several retailers renew their leases partly on the back of the Frasers plans. Rituals and Pandora moving in is also a coup for us.

“The next 12 to 24 months for Overgate Shopping Centre is very exciting.”