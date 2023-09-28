Pandora to close Dundee High Street branch for Overgate move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pandora to close Dundee High Street branch for Overgate move

All the staff will move to the new premises, with work to begin next month.

By Rob McLaren
Pandora in Dundee High Street now has a 'to let' sign. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Pandora in Dundee High Street now has a 'to let' sign. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

Jewellery chain Pandora is to close its shop in Dundee High Street and move into newly refurbished premises in the city.

The Courier revealed in July that Pandora was in negotiations over the former Paperchase unit within Overgate Shopping Centre.

This deal has now been confirmed, which means the High Street shop it has occupied for more than a decade will close. This shop now has a ‘to let’ sign above its door.

Plans for Pandora Overgate

Pandora, which specialises in hand-finished jewellery, said the new Overgate store will have a “brand new look and feel”.

The Danish company said the shopping centre shop will have a “fresh and modern aesthetic that has been designed to immerse visitors in Pandora’s world of charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces”.

The refurbishment will start next month with the shop aiming to open at the beginning of November.

Pandora’s new location at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen opened this year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Andrew Milner-Walker, property director at Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited about our new store location in Dundee.

“The store will feature our brand-new fitout which is designed to offer customers the opportunity to try on products and browse our extensive range of jewellery with ease.

“We believe customers will really enjoy the store experience and look forward to welcoming the public when we open our doors before Christmas.”

Overgate investments

The announcement is the latest positive development for the centre following its acquisition by Mike Ashley-owned Frasers Group this year.

In July, beauty brand Rituals opened in a new shop, which is beside the upcoming Pandora branch.

Meanwhile a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the former Debenhams unit is planned.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Pandora will be a fantastic new lifestyle addition to the centre.

“It will be a striking store presenting highly desirable, yet affordable, collections.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“The new store is sure to prove extremely popular with our customers. It is another strong vote of confidence in Overgate as a leading retail destination.”

Conversation