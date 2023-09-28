Pandora to close Dundee High Street branch for Overgate move

Jewellery chain Pandora is to close its shop in Dundee High Street and move into newly refurbished premises in the city.

The Courier revealed in July that Pandora was in negotiations over the former Paperchase unit within Overgate Shopping Centre.

This deal has now been confirmed, which means the High Street shop it has occupied for more than a decade will close. This shop now has a ‘to let’ sign above its door.

Plans for Pandora Overgate

Pandora, which specialises in hand-finished jewellery, said the new Overgate store will have a “brand new look and feel”.

The Danish company said the shopping centre shop will have a “fresh and modern aesthetic that has been designed to immerse visitors in Pandora’s world of charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces”.

The refurbishment will start next month with the shop aiming to open at the beginning of November.

Andrew Milner-Walker, property director at Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited about our new store location in Dundee.

“The store will feature our brand-new fitout which is designed to offer customers the opportunity to try on products and browse our extensive range of jewellery with ease.

“We believe customers will really enjoy the store experience and look forward to welcoming the public when we open our doors before Christmas.”

Overgate investments

The announcement is the latest positive development for the centre following its acquisition by Mike Ashley-owned Frasers Group this year.

In July, beauty brand Rituals opened in a new shop, which is beside the upcoming Pandora branch.

Meanwhile a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the former Debenhams unit is planned.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said: “Pandora will be a fantastic new lifestyle addition to the centre.

“It will be a striking store presenting highly desirable, yet affordable, collections.

“The new store is sure to prove extremely popular with our customers. It is another strong vote of confidence in Overgate as a leading retail destination.”