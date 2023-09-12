Multi-million pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee

Plans for a multi-million pound renovation of the former Debenhams unit in the Overgate have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

A building warrant application has been lodged with the local authority which, if approved, will see £5.5 million worth of refurbishments carried out at the vacant store.

The flagship two-storey unit in the Overgate has lain empty since Debenhams went into administration in December 2020.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo had bought the brand and website for £55 million but while the department store’s name survived, the company’s remaining 118 stores closed for good.

The building warrant application submitted to Dundee City Council outlines plans for extensive renovation work to take place at the vacant unit.

Plans include stripping out the current floor finishes on the sales floor area and adding new floor coverings; removing ceiling features; realigning lighting to showcase the stock; and updating staff welfare facilities.

The application also seeks permission to renovate the escalators and lifts to bring them back online, as well as removing and replacing external and internal signage.

It has been submitted on behalf of EB Designs Group, ‘retail specialists’ whose work includes fitting out the Frasers department stores in Cork and Wolverhampton.

The total value of the work is listed at £5,514,007.

The Debenhams unit is the largest within the Overgate Shopping Centre, measuring more than 100,000 sq ft.

Following its closure almost three years ago, Overgate bosses had been in talks with several retailers looking to take it over.

However the shopping mall was acquired by controversial businessman Mike Ashley’s retail firm Frasers Group earlier this year.

It’s understood that following the acquisition, the Debenhams unit was earmarked for a Frasers department store that will contain some of the other Ashley brands.

Frasers Group also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lillywhites and Evans Cycles.

House of Fraser used to own Arnotts in Dundee High Street, which closed in January 2003 and later became Zara.

Overgate Shopping Centre bosses could not be reached for comment.