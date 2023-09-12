Multi-million pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million pound renovation plans lodged for former Debenhams store in Dundee

The application has been submitted on behalf of EB Designs Group, 'retail specialists' whose work includes fitting out the Frasers department stores in Cork and Wolverhampton. 

By Laura Devlin
The Debenhams unit in the Overgate closed in December 2020. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Plans for a multi-million pound renovation of the former Debenhams unit in the Overgate have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

A building warrant application has been lodged with the local authority which, if approved, will see £5.5 million worth of refurbishments carried out at the vacant store.

The flagship two-storey unit in the Overgate has lain empty since Debenhams went into administration in December 2020.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo had bought the brand and website for £55 million but while the department store’s name survived, the company’s remaining 118 stores closed for good.

The Debenhams store in the Overgate. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The building warrant application submitted to Dundee City Council outlines plans for extensive renovation work to take place at the vacant unit.

Plans include stripping out the current floor finishes on the sales floor area and adding new floor coverings; removing ceiling features; realigning lighting to showcase the stock; and updating staff welfare facilities.

The application also seeks permission to renovate the escalators and lifts to bring them back online, as well as removing and replacing external and internal signage.

It has been submitted on behalf of EB Designs Group, ‘retail specialists’ whose work includes fitting out the Frasers department stores in Cork and Wolverhampton.

The total value of the work is listed at £5,514,007.

Lord Provost Helen Wright cuts the ribbon at Debenhams to officially open the Overgate in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The Debenhams unit is the largest within the Overgate Shopping Centre, measuring more than 100,000 sq ft.

Following its closure almost three years ago, Overgate bosses had been in talks with several retailers looking to take it over.

However the shopping mall was acquired by controversial businessman Mike Ashley’s retail firm Frasers Group earlier this year.

It’s understood that following the acquisition, the Debenhams unit was earmarked for a Frasers department store that will contain some of the other Ashley brands.

Businessman Mike Ashley: Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire.

Frasers Group also owns Sports Direct, Game, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, Lillywhites and Evans Cycles.

House of Fraser used to own Arnotts in Dundee High Street, which closed in January 2003 and later became Zara.

Overgate Shopping Centre bosses could not be reached for comment.

