Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight

The wife of St Johnstone winger Graham Carey has shared her heartache after being diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time.

⁣Rachel Borthwick made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – was given the all-clear last year after finding a lump on her breast in September 2021.

However, in March she discovered another lump in her armpit.

Rachel said: “I really cannot believe I’m having to write this again, it’s getting beyond a joke now. I found another little lump last week and it was confirmed more cancer on Thursday.

“It’s scary that it’s almost becoming the ‘norm’ for me now.

“Three recurrences in the space of eight months. Being told I have cancer four times in just two years is just too much.

“Something’s got to give. I have been biopsied more than most people and now have three little metal clips in me.”

Fundraiser set up for life-saving treatment

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rachel, who told website NeedToKnow.co.uk that the last two occasions she was told she had cancer was ‘indescribable’.

She said: “The next steps are still to be decided but my team are keen to not remove it this time and go straight in with more chemo and immunotherapy first.

“I am against this though due to having done so much research in the last two years. I am pushing for it to be removed and to do immunotherapy on its own.

“I have tried three different types of chemo and they haven’t worked.

“All they’ve done is poison my body hence why my family set up the GoFundMe to do alternative treatment overseas. I will hopefully have a plan in place next week.”

The GoFundMe page – set up by Rachel’s sister Sarah – has a £50,000 target, which will help with life-changing lifestyle and dietary changes as well as funding any future travel requirements.

More than £33,000 has been raised so far.

Rachel said: “There are no words to explain how I feel right now but I somehow manage to keep a brave face on.

“I am not telling the kids this time, as the last reaction was too painful.”

“I need to raise the money as soon as possible. Time is against me.”