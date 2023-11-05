Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight

Rachel Borthwick, 35, was initially given the all-clear in November 2022.

By Ben MacDonald
Rachel Borthwick is fighting cancer for a fourth time
Rachel, 35, has contracted cancer for the fourth time in two years. Image: Jam Press/Rachel Borthwick

The wife of St Johnstone winger Graham Carey has shared her heartache after being diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time.

⁣Rachel Borthwick made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – was given the all-clear last year after finding a lump on her breast in September 2021.

However, in March she discovered another lump in her armpit.

Rachel said: “I really cannot believe I’m having to write this again, it’s getting beyond a joke now. I found another little lump last week and it was confirmed more cancer on Thursday.

“It’s scary that it’s almost becoming the ‘norm’ for me now.

“Three recurrences in the space of eight months. Being told I have cancer four times in just two years is just too much.

“Something’s got to give. I have been biopsied more than most people and now have three little metal clips in me.”

Fundraiser set up for life-saving treatment

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rachel, who told website NeedToKnow.co.uk that the last two occasions she was told she had cancer was ‘indescribable’.

She said: “The next steps are still to be decided but my team are keen to not remove it this time and go straight in with more chemo and immunotherapy first.

St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey
Rachel is married to St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

“I am against this though due to having done so much research in the last two years. I am pushing for it to be removed and to do immunotherapy on its own.

“I have tried three different types of chemo and they haven’t worked.

“All they’ve done is poison my body hence why my family set up the GoFundMe to do alternative treatment overseas. I will hopefully have a plan in place next week.”

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Rachel's treatment
Over £33,000 has been raised for Rachel to undergo life-saving treatment. Image: Jam Press/Rachel Borthwick

The GoFundMe page – set up by Rachel’s sister Sarah – has a £50,000 target, which will help with life-changing lifestyle and dietary changes as well as funding any future travel requirements.

More than £33,000 has been raised so far.

Rachel said: “There are no words to explain how I feel right now but I somehow manage to keep a brave face on.

“I am not telling the kids this time, as the last reaction was too painful.”

“I need to raise the money as soon as possible. Time is against me.”

Conversation