Duncan Ferguson: Dundee United WILL win the Championship — but Inverness were ‘scintillating’

Ferguson's Inverness claimed a share of the spoils at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson watched his Inverness side claim a precious point against Dundee United — before insisting the Tangerines WILL win the Championship.

Ferguson enjoyed a successful return to Tannadice on Saturday afternoon, with Nathan Shaw’s expertly crafted opener silencing Big Dunc’s old stomping ground.

While Kevin Holt’s leveller ensured the spoils would be shared, the Caley Jags became just the fourth side to take Championship points off the table-topping Terrors.

Dundee United are a dangerous team; the top team in the division…they will win the league.

Duncan Ferguson

And Ferguson, who played 88 games for United at the beginning of his playing career, was delighted with a fine showing against — in his opinion — the champions-in-waiting.

Raith Rovers are four points behind Jim Goodwin’s side, with a game in hand.

Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson, formerly of Dundee United, salutes supporters at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“Dundee United are a dangerous team; the top team in the division,” said Ferguson.
“They will win the league and I felt we gave a good account of ourselves.

“I felt we were the better team in the first half, although our goalie (Mark Ridgers) made a great save. We could’ve taken a couple of opportunities. I thought our football was really scintillating at times.

“We combined. We connected well. The game-plan worked really well.

“Second half was backs to the wall, defending our box. The players put their heads on it, their bodies on it and the goalie made another great save. I’m really pleased with the point.”

Nathan Shaw and Inverness players celebrate against Dundee United
The Inverness players toast Nathan Shaw’s opener, resulting from a slick counter-attack. Image: SNS

Ferguson, who is yet to taste defeat in his four matches at the helm of Inverness, added: “Getting a point here against a team that’s been flying — 18 goals in their last five games — really keeps our forward momentum going.”

