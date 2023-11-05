My Everyday Heirloom: Catriona Steven and her steak knife

When Catriona Steven helped her mother and step-father clear out his parent’s home when she was a teenager, a very special cutlery set caught her eye.

Catriona told Nora McElhone about her steak knife and fork.

I must have been in my early teens when I spotted the knife and fork set. I loved it so much that my step-dad asked if I would like it and I have used it ever since. My step-father’s family lived down in Chester and had lots of lovely things and I think the set had always just been there when my step-father growing up.

I used it from then on, we wouldn’t really have had steak very often but I remember if we had lamb or beef I would say: ‘this meat’s quite chewy, I’ll go and get my steak knife!’ Although I realise now that was pretty rude, especially as my mum is a really good cook!

If we did have steak, I can still remember feeling the excitement of going to get my steak knife, and I still do!

I think it’s because got it’s own wee box – it makes it a bit more special. The knife and fork are stainless steel with wooden handles and were made by a company called Lockwood Brothers in Sheffield. The company seems to have stopped production in the 1920s so it has been around for 100 years or more.

I remember when I first moved out of university halls and into a flat I took the set with me. I think little things like this were really quite special in those days so I did treasure it and take it with me. It has moved around a bit – from Chester and then to the house where I grew up in Closeburn in Dumfriesshire, on to Glasgow and then it emigrated to the East Coast with me.

Everyday heirloom ‘felt quite posh’

I probably felt quite posh having my own steak knife – and I still love using it. When you open the box it is like opening up a little present. There wasn’t anything else like it among the things in the house, it wasn’t part of a set which makes it feel even more special to me.

The rest of the family aren’t jealous of my steak knife. I think that they just accept that it’s mine. They never ask to use it – on the rare occasion that we do have steak someone will say, ‘we had better get mum’s one out’ and everyone knows not to put it in the dishwasher and to put back in its wee box and back in the drawer.

Treasure for the next generation

Looking ahead, I would like to think that one of the kids will want it and remember it fondly and treasure it as I do – whether they’ll fight over it I don’t know!

Catriona Steven lives with her husband Ian and their five children, Cameron, Rory, Gregor, Murray and Mirren on their farm at Dunino in Fife. She works in a part time role as clubhouse manager at Madras Rugby Club, which she fits in around running a busy farm and household.

