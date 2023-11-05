My Everyday Heirloom: Catriona Steven and her steak knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Everyday Heirloom: Catriona Steven and her steak knife

Busy mum of five Catriona loves the opportunity to use the vintage knife and fork set that she inherited as a teenager.

By Nora McElhone
Image shows Catriona Steven's Everyday Heirloom, a steak knife and fork set. The knife and fork have stainless steel blade and prongs and wooden handles and are in a well-worn red presentation box.
Catriona's Everyday Heirloom: her steak knife and fork. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

When Catriona Steven helped her mother and step-father clear out his parent’s home when she was a teenager, a very special cutlery set caught her eye.

Catriona told Nora McElhone about her steak knife and fork.

I must have been in my early teens when I spotted the knife and fork set. I loved it so much that my step-dad asked if I would like it and I have used it ever since. My step-father’s family lived down in Chester and had lots of lovely things and I think the set had always just been there when my step-father growing up.

I used it from then on, we wouldn’t really have had steak very often but I remember if we had lamb or beef I would say: ‘this meat’s quite chewy, I’ll go and get my steak knife!’ Although I realise now that was pretty rude, especially as my mum is a really good cook!

Image shows Catriona Steven with her Everyday Heirloom, her own steak knife and fork set. Catriona is seated at her kitchen table with the cutlery in front of her in its original red display box.
Catriona Steven has treasured her cutlery set since she was a teenager. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

If we did have steak, I can still remember feeling the excitement of going to get my steak knife, and I still do!

I think it’s because got it’s own wee box – it makes it a bit more special. The knife and fork are stainless steel with wooden handles and were made by a company called Lockwood Brothers in Sheffield. The company seems to have stopped production in the 1920s so it has been around for 100 years or more.

I remember when I first moved out of university halls and into a flat I took the set with me. I think little things like this were really quite special in those days so I did treasure it and take it with me. It has moved around a bit – from Chester and then to the house where I grew up in Closeburn in Dumfriesshire, on to Glasgow and then it emigrated to the East Coast with me.

Everyday heirloom ‘felt quite posh’

I probably felt quite posh having my own steak knife –  and I still love using it. When you open the box it is like opening up a little present. There wasn’t anything else like it among the things in the house, it wasn’t part of a set which makes it feel even more special to me.

Image shows Catriona Steven's Everyday Heirloom, a red presentation case containing a steak knife and fork.The deep red box is worn around the edges.
“When you open up the box it’s like opening a little present” says Catriona. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The rest of the family aren’t jealous of my steak knife. I think that they just accept that it’s mine. They never ask to use it – on the rare occasion that we do have steak someone will say, ‘we had better get mum’s one out’ and everyone knows not to put it in the dishwasher and to put back in its wee box and back in the drawer.

Treasure for the next generation

Looking ahead, I would like to think that one of the kids will want it and remember it fondly and treasure it as I do – whether they’ll fight over it I don’t know!

Catriona Steven lives with her husband Ian and their five children, Cameron, Rory, Gregor, Murray and Mirren on their farm at Dunino in Fife. She works in a part time role as clubhouse manager at Madras Rugby Club, which she fits in around running a busy farm and household.

Do you have an Everyday Heirloom that you still love to use? We would love to hear about it. Email Nora McElhone nmcelhone@thecourier.co.uk with details of your object and why you treasure it so much.