Dundee songwriter Katie rejected medical degree at St Andrews to pursue music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dundee songwriter Katie rejected medical degree at St Andrews to pursue music

The former St.Martiins frontwoman has founded a new project, Theo Bleak.

Theo Bleak is the brainchild of Dundee's Katie Lynch. Image: Sam Irvine.
Theo Bleak is the brainchild of Dundee's Katie Lynch. Image: Sam Irvine.
By Chris Mugan

You need perseverance to make it in the music business, a quality Dundee’s Katie Lynch has in spades.

After her previous outfit St.Martiins fizzled out during the pandemic, its main lyricist almost threw in the towel to pursue a career in psychiatry.

Instead, she rejected an offer to study medicine at St Andrews University to give songwriting another try.

Now Katie is reaping rewards under a new moniker, Theo Bleak, releasing a series of well-received EPs ahead of a date at her home city’s Chamber East, an unusual venue more used to wedding receptions.

Over an oatmeal iced latte in a cafe round the corner, she reveals the ornate function room suits her new, emotionally charged direction.

Katie says: “It is costing me a fortune, because I’m having to hire a PA and everything, but it’s really different, kind of a gothic building, which I thought was really cool.”

New project is ‘bleak in a Twin Peaks way’

Given the self-lacerating nature of the Broughty Ferry-based musician’s lines, you can imagine she would have made a success of her alternative career. It also helps explains why Katie released current EP Pain on Halloween, with her boyfriend/long-term musical partner Mark Johnston.

“The EP is so dark and the nature of the project is kind of bleak in a Twin Peaks way, so that date seemed apt,” she says.

Theo Bleak is the new project from Katie Lynch. Image: Nathan Dunphy.

Katie was brought up by rock-loving parents happy to take her to gigs on school nights, including a memorable Foo Fighters performance.

Her own forays into music proved less successful and the demise of St.Martiins (also featuring Johnston) was especially devastating, she admits.

“I couldn’t talk about it for four years,” Katie remembers. “We didn’t do that well, but it was so special to me.

“Over time, a lot of different people chipped away at it from the outside. Things happened that made me lose my love for it and when Covid started we had a tour cancelled and I felt such peace about it.

“I was really worn down, especially by facing a lot of misogyny. I wasn’t listened to and experienced a couple of situations that were completely inappropriate. I felt if I was a man, I would have been taken more seriously.”

Self-aware lyrics come with ‘a lot of shame’

Although she has come to terms with that duo’s demise, Katie still has plenty of material for lyrics.

She analyses her own insecurities and poor experiences with men on EP tracks I Look Like A Fool To You and It’s Not Doing Me Any Good. Their creator, though, believes it is important to point out her own failings.#

The new EP Pain came on out Halloween. Image: Nathan Dunphy.

“It’s not easy and with being objective comes a lot of shame,” she says. “It’s just being honest about my own complexity. I don’t have the answers and I’m not promoting any healing, just that we should look at life a little deeper.”

Katie admits she nearly fainted through the effort of creating Pain, yet the finished article is a much easier listen than you might imagine; thanks in part, she agrees, to its rich musical palette.

“It’s a bit of a juxtaposition and I like the mess of genres that come into it,” Katie says. “I actually have a background in musical theatre, but grew up listening to emo and indie. I also love movies, so I wanted a cinematic, soundscape feel.”

‘Necessity bred invention’ for skint pair

Their sound relies heavily on shimmering, nineties-inspired guitars, but also includes some gorgeously mournful cello on EP closer Raining All The Time.

It is a remarkable feat given this DIY pair – they have known each other since she was 11 – are both multi-instrumentalists, playing and recording almost everything themselves (Theo Bleak perform as a four-piece live).

Theo Bleak will play at Chamber East in Dundee. Image: Sam Irvine.

“Necessity has bred invention because we’ve had no money,” Katie says. “We’ve learnt to do so much. Mark didn’t play the drums a few years ago and I didn’t play guitar, but we’ve given ourselves a unique sound.

“We did get an amazing cellist called Alice Allen, but Mark did make the joke if we hadn’t found her he was two weeks from learning it himself.

“Me and Mark always say music sounds like home to us, because you can always tell it’s our sound.”

Pain is out now. Theo Bleak plays Chamber East, Dundee, November 18. 

More from Entertainment

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said media speculation claiming that the headliners for next year’s festival have been confirmed is ‘untrue’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury co-organiser confirms headliner speculation is ‘untrue’
Image shows author Chris Brookmyre standing outdoors. Chris is standing with his hands in his pockets with a serious expression on his face.
The Cliff House: Chris Brookmyre to take audience inside his locked-room mystery at Fife…
Theo Bleak is the brainchild of Dundee's Katie Lynch. Image: Sam Irvine.
Guy Fawkes: Is it time to 'forget, forget the fifth of November' in Tayside…
Angela Scanlon (BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston/PA)
Angela Scanlon reveals how Strictly has pushed her outside her comfort zone
Theo Bleak is the brainchild of Dundee's Katie Lynch. Image: Sam Irvine.
Stan Urban exclusive: The Voice sensation from Dundee on stunning TV moment and life…
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Actress Ellie Leach storms Strictly leaderboard as show reaches halfway mark
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Annabel Croft performs emotional dance on Strictly in tribute to late husband
Matthew Perry died aged 54 (Ian West/PA)
Friends stars attend Matthew Perry’s funeral in LA, US media reports
Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and Brittany Howard perform a tribute to Robbie Robertson during the in memoriam segment of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Kate Bush and George Michael among stars inducted in Rock And Roll Hall Of…
Theo Bleak is the brainchild of Dundee's Katie Lynch. Image: Sam Irvine.
Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice

Conversation