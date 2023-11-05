4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines make history amid Tannadice frustration

United have registered the longest unbeaten run to start a league campaign in their history.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt’s spectacular diving header secured a share of the spoils as Dundee United played out a 1-1 draw with Inverness.

Nathan Shaw opened the scoring for the Caley Jags as Duncan Ferguson’s side produced a fine opening 50 minutes at Tannadice.

However, Holt converted a Kai Fotheringham corner-kick to restore parity and extend United’s unbeaten run to 16 matches. They remain four points above Raith Rovers at the summit of the Championship. 

A frustrated Dundee United striker Louis Moult sees his shot drift off target against Inverness.
A frustrated Louis Moult sees his shot drift off target. Image: SNS

Courier Sport was in DD3 to analyse the action.

A historic unbeaten start to the Championship campaign

Few of a Tangerine persuasion will find cause for wild celebrations in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw at home to Inverness.

However, it extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to historic proportions.

This is the first time the Terrors have EVER navigated their first 12 games of a league season without defeat; an outstanding achievement, notwithstanding the drop down to the second tier.

Jim Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt. Image: SNS

And as Saturday proved, even when not at their best, Jim Goodwin’s side have a happy knack of not losing.

That is a welcome stubborn streak for supporters, given the powderpuff nature of many defeats last term.

United have not lost since succumbing 2-1 against Partick Thistle in the Viaplay Cup in July — 16 matches ago, in all competitions.

Given Raith Rovers also drew, the point maintained United’s four-point gap at the summit of the Championship.

Kevin Holt is destined for the best goal tally of his career

Holt was the Tangerines hero once more.

The towering centre-back restored parity just six minutes after Shaw’s opener, producing a sensational diving header to convert a Fotheringham corner-kick.

Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Holt’s diving header was crucial. Image: SNS

Holt now boasts eight goals for United, just one shy of his best EVER tally for a single season.

Only a sensational Mark Ridgers save stopped him from bagging a brace on Saturday — with the former Hearts keeper clawing away another excellent header, before Scott McMann smashed the rebound over the bar.

Barring injury, it seems inconceivable that the 30-year-old will not enjoy the most prolific campaign of his career.

While Holt’s proficiency at attacking deliveries is laudable — showcasing aggression and timing — much of the credit is due to the consistency of deliveries.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Kevin Holt scored a hat-trick against Partick Thistle last month. Image: SNS

The leveller against Inverness marked the seventh time United have scored from a set-play in the league this term, the highest in the league by a margin of three (ahead of Ayr United).

Duncan Ferguson shows managerial mettle on Tannadice return

The homecoming of Duncan Ferguson was a fascinating subplot to this contest.

As an emerging youngster at Tannadice, the precocious, cocksure and often wayward striker clashed with iconic manager Jim McLean and made almost as many front-page as back-page headlines.

But 30 years on from his £4 million move to Rangers, Ferguson returned to his old stomping ground as a vastly experienced coach and burgeoning managerial talent.

Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Away from the nostalgia and reverie, his side did him proud.

Some of Inverness’ passing in the first period was a delight. Billy Mckay and Nathan Shaw picked up intelligent pockets of space, Max Anderson was a midfield dynamo and Cameron Harper was excellent at left wing-back.

The Caley Jags were swift on the counter-attack, seeking to take advantage of United’s offensive 4-4-2. And it was no surprise to see Harper and Shaw link up for the opener following a turnover of possession.

For all Jordan Tillson is a very capable, experienced player, Ross Docherty’s uncanny ability to fill gaps and halt breakaways was missed.

Nathan Shaw and Inverness players celebrate against Dundee United
The Inverness players toast Nathan Shaw’s opener, resulting from a slick counter-attack. Image: SNS

Inverness shut up shop to claim a point in the last 20 minutes, illustrating a resilient streak to make it four games unbeaten in charge of the Highlanders for Ferguson.

This was arguably the most impressive performance by a visiting side at Tannadice in the Championship.

On the road again…

United now face FOUR successive away fixtures, with their next outing at Tannadice coming on December 9 with the visit of Ayr United.

Championship trips to Dunfermline and Morton sandwich cup ties against on the road against Falkirk (SPFL Trust Trophy) and Queen of the South (Scottish Cup).

While that run would cause trepidation for many sides, United seem well placed to relish the away days.

Dundee United players toast Kai Fotheringham's close-range strike
United’s last away day saw them win 2-0 at Airdrie courtesy of a Kai Fotheringham (centre) brace. Image: SNS

The Terrors have only lost one competitive match on their travels this season, against League Two outfit Spartans in their opening match of the campaign in the Viaplay Cup.

Since then, United have won seven and drawn one of their eight fixtures on the road.

During that run, they have conceded just one goal — in a 1-1 draw against title rivals Raith Rovers — and scored 19. The travelling Arabs have been treated to some scintillating football from their favourites.

Goodwin will hope that continues over the next month if United are to stay alive in two cup competitions and keep their Championship bandwagon rolling.

