EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher reckons Dundee United star could have Player of the Year sewn up by October

Declan Gallagher has joked that Dundee United star Kevin Holt could have player of the year sewn up before the clocks go back.

Holt hit the headlines on Saturday by becoming the first ever Tangerines centre-back to score a hat-trick in a competitive fixture, putting Partick Thistle to the sword with a display of clinical finishing.

The former Dundee and Queen of the South man has rippled the net seven times in 14 appearances for United — and is just two shy of his best single-season tally of nine goals, registered with Thistle last term.

Holt has also been imperious at the back, crafting a terrific partnership with Gallagher in a Terrors side that has conceded just four goals in nine Championship games.

“I’ve never seen a guy win player of the year in October in my life — but Kevin Holt is giving that a good run,” Gallagher told Courier Sport.

“He’s a brilliant professional; the way he approaches games and trains. I knew from day one that it would be a good partnership because I know the qualities that Kevin has.

“I’ve seen him play for many years, and went up against him when he was a wing-back at Queen of the South in our younger days. He’s always been a top player, with real quality on the ball. That left foot has always been a wand.

“I think the thing that has surprised me the most is just how good a defender he is, and how aggressive he is — because I always remembered him as a left-back.”

On the goal trail

Gallagher hopes some of Holt’s clinical instincts — and moments of good fortune — rub off on him as he seeks to open his own account in Tangerine.

“I just wish that a couple of those ones that hit off the side of his leg and bounce into the net would start going in for me,” he continued.

“I saw Glenn Middleton’s corner-kick slap the inside of Kevin’s thigh and and go in, and I’m thinking: how is that possible that it happens for you and nobody else?

“No, that’s the reward the big man gets for always being in there, and being a threat. As he’ll say, it’s not luck. And I’m delighted to see him getting the rewards because he’s one of the harder working boys in the team.”

Gallagher laughed: “He always says that I don’t mention him enough in interviews, so he’ll be delighted with this!”

A welcome return

While Holt is well on course to be among the contenders for United’s player of the year, one suspects Gallagher will also be in that conversation.

The Scotland international has been a mammoth presence in the heart of defence and his availability against Thistle — recovering from a slight groin strain — was a major boost for Jim Goodwin.

The big stopper won nine aerial duels, more than any player on the pitch, and shackled Thistle danger-man Brian Graham.

“It was just wee a strain, but I managed to train last week and it was managed by the gaffer and the coaching staff,” he continued. “I was buzzing to be back out there.

“Brian (Graham) is a top, top pro and always gives you a great game. I really enjoyed it. I thought it was a good 50/50 game between me and Brian. He won his fair share, and I won mine. It was enjoyable; my kind of game.”

12th man

As one of the United stars based in Dundee, Gallagher was acutely aware of the disruption across Tayside, Angus and beyond cause by deadly Storm Babet. He made the same journey as many punters on Saturday morning.

And he reserved praise for the 1,398 travelling Arabs who watched United dismantle the Jags.

Gallagher added: “The conditions they had to come through — and I did that journey too on Saturday — were really bad and we wanted to send them back up the road with a few smiles; a few happy drunk faces on those buses!

“The following away from home, and at Tannadice, has been excellent and it’s like having a 12th man when you hear them at full voice. It gives you a real buzz and kicks you on.”